MENU

Sections

More

June 3, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

2 News Homepage

“Community Conversation” with Chestertown Police Chief to Address Crime June 5

by Leave a Comment

Share

A “Community Conversation” with Chestertown Police Chief Ron Dixon will be held 6 pm, Thursday, June 5 at Town Hall, 118 N Cross Street.

The meeting will discuss concerns with a recent uptick in crimes committed in Chestertown and share ideas and plans to make the community safer.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *