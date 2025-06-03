“Community Conversation” with Chestertown Police Chief to Address Crime June 5

A “Community Conversation” with Chestertown Police Chief Ron Dixon will be held 6 pm, Thursday, June 5 at Town Hall, 118 N Cross Street.
The meeting will discuss concerns with a recent uptick in crimes committed in Chestertown and share ideas and plans to make the community safer.
