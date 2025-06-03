Choptank Health Hosts New Patient Welcome Sessions in Chestertown June 10-12

Mid-Shore families and individuals in need of a primary care provider are invited to attend a New Patient Welcome Session at Choptank Community Health’s Chestertown Health Center this June.

The events are designed to help individuals and families learn more about available health services, meet providers, and to complete new patient registration information with ease.

The free sessions will be held at the Chestertown Health Center, located at 126 Philosophers Terrace, on Tuesday, June 10 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 11 from 12 to 1 p.m., and Thursday, June 12 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Translation services will be available, with walk-ins welcome, or reserved times available by calling 443-215-5353.

Attendees can receive assistance with completing new patient paperwork, explore insurance options and Choptank Health’s sliding fee scale program, and have an opportunity to meet many of Choptank Health’s medical providers and team members.

Guests will also be invited to tour the facilities to gain further familiarity with Choptank Health’s approach to providing access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all.

“These New Patient Welcome Sessions help people connect with our team and learn how we can support their care,” says Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich. “It’s a meaningful first step that builds trust and makes registration easier.”

To learn more, go to www.choptankhealth.org or call the Chestertown Health Center at 443-215-5353.

Choptank Community Health System is a private, non-profit Community Health Center providing primary healthcare services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Choptank Health provides comprehensive care for the whole family, including medical, dental, pediatric, school-based, behavioral health, women’s health, chronic condition support, lab services, and care coordination. Choptank Health is a participating provider in Medicare, Medicaid, and most major insurance plans. A sliding fee scale is also available for any patient without insurance.