All Singers Invited to Join Community Choir Festival

Allegro Academy invites all singers to join the Summer Sing Choir Festival to take place July 26 at Easton’s Waterfowl Building. Nearly 100 community musicians alongside professional soloists and instrumentalists come together to perform a major choral work for this annual event. This year’s program will feature Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo, a global, celebratory setting of Psalm 100 in seven different languages.

“Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo brings to life the global aspect of the traditional Psalm 100 text, “O be joyful in the Lord, all ye lands,” by setting it in seven different languages and drawing from a wide spectrum of musical influences. Each movement combines some characteristics of its language-group’s musical culture with the composer’s own musical language. Movements include liturgical Latin, intertwined Hebrew and Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, Zulu, Spanish, Song of the Earth (untexted), and a closing movement combining several of these languages with English. The result is a stunning global celebration of joy, as all the earth sings as one, “omnis terra, jubilate!””

Singers will begin rehearsals the week of July 7, and will find plenty of assistance along the way including recordings and rehearsal tracks. There is no audition or participation fee required for singers, in keeping with the Allegro mission to make exceptional music performance and education opportunities available to all. The Summer Sing Choir Festival was founded and is directed by Amy Morgan, a skilled conductor, educator, performer, and Artistic Director of Allegro Academy.

For more information please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361. Programs of Allegro Academy are funded by generous community members, Talbot Arts, the Mid-Shore Community Foundations, and the Maryland State Arts Council.