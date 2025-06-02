Bluegrass Favorites, “The High and Wides” Return to The Mainstay

On Saturday, June 21, The Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, welcomes a return visit from one of Kent County’s favorite bluegrass groups, The High and Wides.

The High and Wides were formed in 2015, and have roots both in Baltimore and the Eastern Shore. They draw on a shared background playing straight ahead bluegrass, but weave in influences from new wave to old time to make music that evokes the era before country, bluegrass, rockabilly, western swing, and rock’n’roll broke off into separate and strictly defined genres.

They have released two full-length albums of original music, 2018’s “Lifted” (Lifted” reached #10 on Billboard’s bluegrass chart and was hailed as “quietly revolutionary” by David Bromberg in No Depression magazine). and 2019’s “Seven True Stories”. In March 2022 they released their first album of covers, “Blood”, which pays tribute to exemplars of the two-part “brother duet” singing style that first inspired the formation of the band.

Members are Marc Dykeman (guitar, vocals), Sam Guthridge (banjo, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle), and Mike Buccino (bass).

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,

Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are also supported in part with funding from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.