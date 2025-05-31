Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Announces 2025–2026 Season: Bold Voices, Eternal Resonance

A dynamic season of classical favorites, hidden gems, and intimate chamber performances across the Delmarva Peninsula

Delmarva Peninsula— The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is proud to unveil its 2025–2026 season, Bold Voices, Eternal Resonance, led by Music Director Michael Repper. With performances spanning Maryland and Delaware, the MSO continues its commitment to delivering world-class orchestral music to the Delmarva region through masterworks concerts, holiday traditions, a celebrated concerto competition, and an expanding chamber ensemble series.

“This season celebrates bold musical voices—some long celebrated, others newly rediscovered—and the timeless resonance of their work,” said Michael Repper, Music Director. “Each program is designed to speak across eras and borders, and we’re excited to bring this music to our audiences with both passion and purpose.”

The season opens in September with Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances, Emilie Mayer’s Symphony No. 1, and Beethoven’s exhilarating Symphony No. 7. In November, guest conductor George Jackson, Music Director of the Amarillo Symphony, leads a compelling program featuring Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Mozart’s Symphony No. 39, and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 1.

The MSO’s cherished Holiday Joy concerts return in December with soloists Kresley Figueroa (soprano) and Jonathan Patton (baritone), bringing festive cheer to audiences in Wye Mills, Lewes, and Ocean City.

The New Year’s Eve Gala Concert on December 31 at Christ Church features soprano Viviana Goodwin and a joyful, celebratory program titled A Toast to the New Year.

In March, the MSO presents the three finalists of the Elizabeth Loker International Concerto Competition (ELICC) in performance with the whole orchestra at Todd Hall at Chesapeake College, continuing its tradition of elevating the next generation of world-class talent.

April’s program, Morning, Afternoon, Night, presents a musical journey through the day, with Haydn’s Symphonies Nos. 6, 7, and 8, paired with evocative modern works including Dobrinka Tabakova’s Dawn, Susan Day’s Afternoon Soliloquy, and Yukiko Nishimura’s Nightfall.

The season concludes in May with violinist Nora Chastain performing Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 and Dvořák’s Romance, culminating in a performance of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9.

The MSO’s Ensemble Series continues to grow with four distinct programs performed in Easton, Rehoboth Beach, and—new this season—Ocean Pines. These concerts provide audiences a more personal, close-up musical experience, showcasing the artistry of MSO musicians in chamber music settings.

The series opens in October with a Piano Quartet featuring acclaimed pianist Michael McHale (October 10–12). Holiday Brass follows in December (December 19–21), filling intimate venues with the warmth and power of brass holiday favorites.

In February, the Woodwinds & Strings program (February 6–8) will feature Prokofiev’s Quintet in G Minor, highlighting unique tonal colors and textures.The series concludes in May with an inventive Flute, Violin & Jazz Trio program (May 15–17), anchored by Claude Bolling’s Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio.

Season subscriptions and individual concert tickets are now on sale. To view the full schedule, explore concert programs, and purchase your tickets, visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Worcester County Arts Council, the Sussex County (Delaware) Council, and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2025-2026 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, including venues, times, and other details, is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.