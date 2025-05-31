Bookplate Author Chris Filstrup to Speak June 11

The Bookplate is continuing their 2025 season of author lectures on June 11th with author Chris Filstrup for a 6pm event at Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve. He will be discussing his new book; The Turban: A History from East to West.

Unravel the fascinating history of the turban, from its origins to its religious uses and its appearance in contemporary fashion and culture.

A turban is a strip of cloth folded and wrapped around the head; however, this description includes multifarious forms of the garment across space and time. This book follows the turban as it moves from the Arabian Peninsula through the Ottoman Empire to Europe and the Americas. It directs the reader’s gaze from traditional and religious uses of the turban into the realms of international trade, Renaissance art, and contemporary fashions. Turbans, as this book shows, have moved in and out of Western culture, at times archaic and forgotten, then noticed and reinstated as major accessories. Today Sikh men are recognized by their distinctive headwraps, and the turban remains an important part of Black culture. This book explores the turban’s many adaptations worldwide.

‘I’m impressed by the scope of this study, from the turban as a marker of religious affiliation to a prop for Rembrandt to a distinctive fashion for women. Headgear off to Filstrup and Merrill.’ – Gay Talese

‘The Turban is a lively romp through the history and geography of this now ubiquitous headgear. The book offers unexpected nuggets from ancient origins in Asia to the turban’s function in contemporary fashion.’ – Thomas DaCosta Kaufmann, Marquand Professor of Art and Archaeology, Princeton University

Chris Filstrup was chief of the Oriental Division at the New York Public Library and dean of libraries at Stony Brook University. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public, but reservations are strongly recommended. As a reminder; patrons may be dropped off at the gate to the preserve, but there is no parking on site. The Lawrence Wetlands Preserve is located at 301 S. Mill Street in Chestertown, Maryland.