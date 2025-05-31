MENU

May 31, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Arts Notes

Announcing Chesapeake Film Festival – The Podcast! 

Collaboration with The Talbot Spy lets film buffs enjoy sneak peaks and discussions with  Festival’s award-winning producers and directors 

The Chesapeake Film Festival (‘CFF”) is thrilled to announce a  dynamic new media partnership with The Talbot Spy! Together, CFF is launching an exclusive  monthly podcast series packed with the latest festival news, behind-the-scenes stories, and in-depth conversations with the creative minds behind this year’s films. Get insider access to  filmmakers, producers, and directors, and don’t miss special appearances by industry standouts  like, Rebekah Louisa Smith, The Pearl Comb, Spirit of Place and When Everything Was Blue, Kimberly Skyrme, Now What?, The Other You and Lives Beyond Motion, Harold Jackson, The  Novelist, Monda Raquel Webb, Mother Knows Best and Francisco Salazar, Colibri. Subscribe to  The Talbot Spy, follow Chesapeake Film Festival on social media, or visit our website  www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com and subscribe to receive news to catch every exciting  episode!  

Early Bird Tickets are now on sale 

Save your seat and save money by purchasing early-bird tickets to the Chesapeake Film  Festival, October 10-12, showcasing over 45 of the finest independent and student films in  historic downtown Easton. Enjoy 17% off the standard $150 ticket price and guarantee yourself  a seat at the Festival’s top screenings at the beautifully renovated Ebenezer Theater, the  Academy Art Museum, and the Talbot County Free Library. Tickets sold out online for the 2024  festival almost a month prior to opening night, so don’t hesitate to reserve your spot today. Click  here for online registration www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

Free Monthly Film Series Continues at the Talbot County Free Library and Oxford  Community Center 

The Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) and the Talbot County Free Library launched their  collaborative monthly film series in March, celebrating the Library’s 100th Anniversary and  CFF’s 18th Season.  

Coming up next: Wicked on June 21 at 2 PM, followed by Jaws on July 12 at 2 PM,  and Avatar: The Way of Water on Saturday, August 2 at 2 PM—all held at the Talbot County 

Free Library in historic downtown Easton. Part of the Our Bay, Our World, Our Festival series,  these screenings are perfect midweek and weekend cultural escapes, with selections for all ages. 

In addition, a special free screening of Hidden Figures will take place at the Oxford  Community Center on Wednesday, August 6 at 6 PM. This powerful film honors the  contributions of African American women mathematicians at NASA during the space race. 

The series wraps with a free, back-by-popular-demand screening of the American  Masters documentary WYETH on Saturday, September 13 at 2 PM, celebrating the life and  work of American realist painter Andrew Wyeth. 

Upcoming Film Highlights & Key Dates 

  • June 21: Wicked —2PM – Talbot County Free Library 
  • July 12: Jaws – 2PM — Talbot County Free Library, 2PM 
  • August 2: Avatar the Way of Water – 2PM — Talbot County Free Library August 6: Hidden Figures – 6PM — The Oxford Community Center with panel  discussion  
  • September 13: WYETH – 2PM Talbot County Free Library 
  • October 10 to 12 – Chesapeake Film Festival – Ebenezer Theater, Academy Art  Museum and Talbot County Free Library – For Tickets and information visit  www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com 

All June, July, August and September screenings are free and open to the public. No  reservations required.  

CFF programming is brought to you by our generous sponsors the Maryland State Arts Council,  Talbot Arts, Maryland Humanities Council, The Artistic Insights Fund, Richard and Beverly  Tilghman, Talbot County Free Library, The William Lucks Professional Group powered by  Keller Williams Realty, Laser Letters and by generous patrons like you.  

For more information on how to become a sponsor or volunteer or to purchase tickets, please  visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com. 

