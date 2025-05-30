Letter to the Editor: Respecting Arlington National Cemetery

I don’t think about Arlington National Cemetery that often. Living on the east coast much of my life, I have visited it several times, often with out-of-town guests. It is inspiring to think of the thousands of men and women who lie there in repose after serving in the military and for many, giving their lives to the defense of the country.

I had cause to think of it twice, however, in the last few weeks or so. The first was the interment of a very close friend, who died late last year. He was interred on Tuesday, May 13 in the Arlington National Cemetery. My friend was an army lieutenant, who served as a platoon commander in Viet Nam during the height of the war there. He saw a lot of action, and watched his best friend get shot while he was talking to him. I think of him often, and how he loved this country. Arlington is a better place with him there.

The second time was on Memorial Day when I watched President Trump lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Trump paused for a moment of silence and then went to his golf club to play a round. Before the ceremony he posted braggadocio about his accomplishments, and disparaging remarks about his political opponents, including former President Joe Biden. Not very impressive, and certainly not unifying.

I wondered what Trump said silently during the moment of silence. Did he tell the soldiers there that they were losers for serving in the military? He has said that many occasions, so maybe he thought it again. (Full disclosure, I served as a naval officer for 3 years during Viet Nam during which time I made two cruises to Viet Nam. I do not consider myself a loser.) Did he say how lucky he was to have a podiatrist renting office space from his father when he was draft age, and how he allegedly bullied the doctor into signing a letter that falsely stated he had bone spurs and could not serve in the military so the doctor would not lose his lease? (These allegations are not proven, but the doctor’s daughters reported this when Trump ran for office in 2016. Whom do you want to believe on this, Trump or the daughters?)

Oh well, at the end of the day, Trump will pass into history, and hopefully future presidents will honor veterans in a manner that they deserve. And my friend will lie in perpetuity among his honored comrades.

Bob Scofield

Kennedyville, MD