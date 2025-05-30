Letter to the Editor: Praise for the Tea Party

To the members of the Chestertown Tea Party Organization and all other constituents involved in the recent Tea Party Festival including Kent County, Town of Chestertown & Washington College.

The past weekend was amazing and a total success for the community and all involved. Sure the weather was great and that brought lots of people out, but the work you all did to organize this special event was exceptional. I have been to other Tea Party Weekends and they all have been very well received, but this one seemed different. There was a buzz everywhere I went. A collection of my random observations:

Lots to do for all age groups

A significant number of vendors that covered most of the downtown this year

The snowplow at the Cross / Cannon St. intersection. Very smart. That may have been there in prior years but even so, great idea

How quickly & effectively things got cleaned-up between Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Smart use of Wilmer Park

Plenty of parking /traffic was manageable

The police were out, very noticeable and very helpful

The raft race is a Class A demonstration of Americana. It seems to me that this could be an even larger event for the town. Perhaps encourage/draw more boaters to watch from the river? Encourage more rafts to participate.

How engaged the vendors were

How great the hats are (I bought one)

The Distance Classic Run was a huge success and good to see so many participants

The fact that every year, the Rotary buys 10% more food and every year they sell out early

The music on Saturday was great!

Lots of people walking up/down Quaker Neck to get into town. Sure would be great if we had a path that offered more safety!

The town shined along with the sunshine!

People from all over the country were here to enjoy all that was Chestertown.

Lots of kids and grandkids

An anchor waterfront restaurant would have made a killing. WE NEED PROGRESS HERE!

Music, food trucks, beer, lemonade, a reenactment, a rebellion, parades – does it get better than that?

This weekend was a great advertisement for this amazing community and almost everyone I spoke with that was here from out of town for the first time asked me “why don’t I know about this place?” and indicated that “they can’t wait to come back”.

Thank you for all of the hard work of everyone involved as it truly was a first class event that seemed to go off seamlessly!

Larry Hutchison

“To Here” Resident Since 2021

Chestertown