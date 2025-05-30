Chestertown Flashback: Captain Lillie Mae Flowers

In this week’s Flashback Photo, we look forward to summer days on the Chester and the Bay, following the lead set by Captain Lillie Mae Flowers, pictured here circa 1939 aboard her vessel Chester. At the age of 22, Flowers became the youngest female sea captain, according to The Kent News of Saturday, July 22, 1939, which called her “A comely lady, slight and lissome.” The 1989 announcement of her death in a local newspaper noted that she “had been to the East Indies and sailed through storms. Chesapeake Bay storms, she said, were the worst of all.” The same article reported that she was the subject of a question on the television quiz show Jeopardy! but none of the contestants could name the youngest female sea captain.

