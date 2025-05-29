Marc Castelli exhibition “The Brutal Elegance of Log Canoes” at MassoniArt June 3 – 30

MassoniArt is proud to announce the upcoming exhibition, The Brutal Elegance of Log Canoes, featuring renowned artist and activist Marc Castelli. This compelling showcase delves into the dynamic world of Chesapeake Bay log canoe racing, capturing the raw power and refined beauty of these historic vessels.

The Brutal Elegance of Log Canoes features work from the early 1990’s when Castelli first started to crew, record and paint these amazing watercraft – straight through today. Evident throughout the years are visual themes of continuity and a deep fascination with his subject. The watercolors selected for exhibition create an opportunity for the observer to focus on Castelli’s evolution of color sensibility and composition.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect a collection that not only highlights the physicality and grace of log canoe racing but also reflects Castelli’s deep connection to the subject matter. His firsthand experiences on the water lend authenticity and immediacy to his work, offering viewers an immersive glimpse into this unique aspect of Chesapeake culture.

Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday, 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM; Saturday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; and Sunday, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Private appointments outside of these hours can be arranged by contacting Carla Massoni at 410-708-4512 or Kate Ballantine at 410-310-0796.

Castelli’s Annual Downrigging Exhibition is scheduled for October 31- November 30, 2025.

In addition to the featured The Brutal Elegance of Log Canoes exhibition, MassoniArt continues its tradition of showcasing a diverse selection of works by represented gallery artists throughout the year. Visitors are encouraged to explore the full breadth of the gallery’s offerings during their visit.

June 3 – 30, 2025

113 South Cross Street Chestertown, MD 21620

Collectors Preview – June 3-5 – by appointment

June First Friday Opening Reception – Friday, June 6, 5-7 pm Open House and Artist Talk – Saturday, June 7, 12 noon

For additional information please visit www.massoniart.com.