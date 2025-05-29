Looking at the Masters: Poppies

Since ancient times, poppies have been used for a variety of purposes and given a variety of symbolic meanings. Red and white poppies were described in ancient documents. The flowers play a part in many cultures because they grow in both the heat and dryness of deserts and in colder climes. Perhaps the earliest record of poppies was created by the Sumerians (c. 6000-3500 BCE) in Mesopotamia, now Southern Iraq. Their civilization was located along the Silk Road. The use of red poppies for opium spread through the known world. The Egyptians associated opium poppies with Osiris, God of Death, the Underworld, and agriculture. Osiris was killed and then was resurrected. Poppies became symbols of death, regeneration, and eternal life. Ancient Japan and China made similar connections.

Morpheus, the God of dreams and sleep in Greek myths, was associated with morphine. Nyx was the Goddess of Night, and her twin sons were Hypnos, God of slumber, and Thanatos, God of death. The Roman poet Virgil described in the Aeneid (25 BCE) the death of Euryalus: “His lovely limbs and shoulders/ Poured streams of blood; his neck sank limply down:/ So, cut off by a plow, a purple flower/ Faints away into death; so poppies bend/ Their weary necks when rain weighs down their heads.”

Opium also was used in witchcraft. A modern example is in Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (1900): Dorothy and her companions fell asleep as they ran through the poppy field toward Oz. Beyond opium, morphine, and later heroine, poppy seed oil was used in cooking for its carbohydrates, calcium, and protein. It also is used in some paint, varnish, and cosmetics.

Monet painted “The Poppy Fields near Argenteuil” (1873) (20”x26’’) when he returned to France after going to London to avoid the Franco-Prussian war. He and his family settled in Argenteuil, a small town seven miles north of Paris. Monet was developing his “plein air” and Impressionist style, and he found much to see and paint in the local landscape. The poppy field provided him the opportunity to use the complementary colors found in sunlight. Set against the green leaves and grass, the red poppies are abundant. They grow approximately three feet tall, and the blooms are often six inches in diameter. The child in the foreground is waist deep in the flowers. Monet suggests the breeze in the poppy field with loose brush strokes rather than precise ones.

He uses the bright colors of the poppy field to create a diagonal aspect. The other side of the field is painted in horizontal patches of muted tones of yellow and light purple and light blue and orange, pairs of complementary colors. The composition of Madame Monet’s black jacket, hair, and hat bow draw the viewer’s attention to the dark green trees along the horizon and to the second mother and child placed at the hilltop. Madame Monet’s distinctive blue green parasol under the blue sky and scudding white clouds suggests a sunny and slightly breezy day. The painting was included in the first Impressionist Exhibition in1874.

“Poppy Field near Vetheuil” (1879) (29’’x36’’) was painted when Monet rented a small house in Lavacourt, across the Seine from Vetheuil. He also had a houseboat, a floating studio, that allowed him to move up and down the Seine and to paint the landscapes as he saw them. He painted 15 scenes of Vetheuil from the balcony of his house. This view of the poppy field most likely was from the boat. His loose brush work and colors in the sky give the overall impression of a coming storm. Monet found seasonal and daily weather conditions interesting to explore in paint. The colors of the red poppies, green landscape, and white buildings of Vetheuil are intense. There is a chill in the air. The Seine at Vetheuil was a busy commercial shipping lane. Monet chose to present the town and the area as the small farming community it was.

Vincent Van Gogh painted seven different paintings of poppies between 1888 and 1890. “Vase with Red Poppies” (1886) (22’’x18’’) is one of Van Gogh’s early paintings, made while he was in Paris. The artist had little money and could not pay for models, so still-life painting was more practical. Red poppies were readily available in the large fields in southern France, and they were among the cheaper flowers. Van Gogh renders the poppies in a more realistic manner than Monet. The viewer cannot count the four to six petals on each flower. The black centers formed by stamen in a whorl are depicted, and the number of unopened buds show the large number of poppies that were available. This early Van Gogh piece does not yet contain the exuberant brush work familiar to viewers, except in the swirling blue background.

Van Gogh was after the brilliance of color, and he achieved it. In a letter to fellow artist Horace Livens, he wrote, “And now for what regards what I myself have been doing, I have lacked money for paying models else I had entirely given myself to figure painting. But I have made a series of colour studies in painting, simply flowers, red poppies, blue cornflowers, and myositis, white and rose roses, yellow chrysanthemums-seeking oppositions of blue with orange, red and green, yellow, and violet…Trying to render intense colour and not a grey harmony…So as we said at the time: in colour seeking life the true drawing is modelling with colour.”

Van Gogh painted “Field with Poppies” (1889) (23”x36’’) in June, one month after he voluntarily signed himself into the St Paul Asylum in St Remy, France. The Asylum was a former monastery, and it was surrounded by gardens, olive groves, cyprus trees, and poppies. With his brother Theo’s help, he was assigned two adjoining rooms on the first floor, one room to serve as his bedroom and the other his studio. Van Gogh was not allowed outside the asylum grounds during the early months of his confinement, and the windows were barred. His mental and physical health were unpredictable. When he felt better, his paintings were rich with vibrant colors. His brush work varied from spiral as in the foreground to the more controlled vertical and horizontal strokes as can be seen in the background.

Letters to family and friends were sometimes positive and sometimes negative, as unpredictable as his health. At one point he wrote, “I feel happier here with my work than I could be outside. By staying here a good long time, I shall have learned regular habits and in the long run the result will be more order in my life.”[ Van Gogh’s numerous paintings included “Starry Night” (1889) and his Iris paintings. Theo reported that Vincent’s work was becoming more appreciated.

The illustrated manuscript “Flanders Field” (1921) (22”x30’’) was inspired by the famous poem by John McCrae for a limited edition of his poems In Flanders Field and Other Poems, published in 1921. McCrea was a Montreal surgeon and a poet. He served as an officer and a surgeon in the Canadian Expeditionary Force in World War I. His first battle was the Second Battle of Ypres, Belgium, where his friend and fellow soldier Lieutenant Alexis Helmer was killed. Since the chaplain was unavailable, McCrea led the burial ceremony on May 3, 1915. He noticed how red poppies grew quickly in the soil that was heavy with lime as a result of the bombing. Few other plants could grow in that soil. At the grave the day after the funeral, McCrae wrote down a few lines that would become the beginning of the poem. Sitting in the back of an ambulance the following day, he finished the poem. Legend states that he threw the poem away because he was not satisfied with it, but his fellow soldiers rescued it. McCrae’s poem was published anonymously by the London magazine Punch on December 8, 1915.

In Flanders Field (1921) was illuminated by Ernest Clegg (1876-1954). A trained artist from Birmingham, England, he worked for Tiffany and Co. in New York City as a heraldry designer and illustrator. When WWI broke out, he returned to England and became a Captain in the Seventh Battalion of the Bedfordshire Regiment. He served as a commander on the Western Front. His illustration depicts the first verse of McCrea’s poem.

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.





We are the dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved, and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.





Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

Beverly Hall Smith was a professor of art history for 40 years. Since retiring to Chestertown with her husband Kurt in 2014, she has taught art history classes at WC-ALL and the Institute of Adult Learning, Centreville. An artist, she sometimes exhibits work at River Arts. She also paints sets for the Garfield Theater in Chestertown.