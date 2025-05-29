MENU

May 29, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

8 Letters to Editor

Letter to Editor: Beware of Homeowner Service Scams

On Monday a young lady, riding an electric 2 wheeler, came to my front door. She, with a hand-held computer, wanted to sign me up for an extermination service to  rid my home of any bugs. Her snappy uniform showed only 3 letters that I did not recognize and she did not have a business card. She knew all the answers and she promised that her professional crew could be in the neighborhood in 2 days to treat my home, I did have to sign up for a bi-monthly service to get the special rate.

I managed to delay signing up and she promised to return that evening.  I felt something was not right.  I decided to pull up the Better Business Bureau and check on the 3 letters on her shirt.. Up pops her Utah based exterminating service rated F, with numerous customer complaints. I drove around the block and there she was at another neighbor’s door. I managed to cancel her return and scared off his signing when I showed the “F” rating.

Please alert area homeowners these bad actors are here.
Gerald L. McDoald

