Classical Music: A Soothing Antidote in the Era of Trump by J. E. Dean

For reasons I need to discuss with a therapist, I watched President Trump’s speech given at a White House dinner for the new Board of Directors of the Kennedy Center on May 19. As is standard with Trump speeches, he criticized his predecessor, reminded the audience that he won the 2020 election, and took credit for bringing the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup to the U.S. He also told attendees that the Kennedy Center was a disaster that he will fix by eliminating DEI inspired programming, renovating the building, and bringing in concerts and shows that appeal to the masses.

Two phrases that I did not hear during his roughly 30-minute speech: Classical Music and National Symphony Orchestra.

I worry that Chairman Trump will eliminate classical music at the concerts at the Kennedy Center, perhaps replacing them with Lee Greenwood and Kid Rock? I hope not, but from what I’ve read about Trump’s cultural tastes, I’m betting the President won’t be coming to Easton for Chesapeake Music’s Chamber Music Festival.

I have no problem with people liking Lee Greenwood or Kid Rock. I’ve heard of both but cannot think of a single song performed by either of them, which is not to say that their music isn’t great. It just isn’t my cup of tea. And somehow, I think Trump likes both Greenwood and Rock (the Kid, not the musical genre) more for the musicians’ politics than for their talent.

I love classical music. For years I had only two radio stations programmed on my car radio—a local classical music station (WGMS in Washington) and NPR. I also had Kennedy Center season tickets for several years to the National Symphony Orchestra.

Now that I live on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, I am thrilled with the opportunities to listen to quality classical music. The Chesapeake Music Annual Chamber Music Festival starts on June 6th. I will attend all six concerts. World-class talent is also featured in the Gabriela Montero concerts held at the Prager Family Arts Center in the delightful Ebenezer Theater. And don’t forget the Mid-Atlantic Symphony and featured musicians from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

These offerings contribute to our quality of life here. I want D.C. residents and visitors to the Nation’s Capital to be able to hear classical music without driving to Baltimore, or to suffer delays crossing the Bay Bridge to get to Easton.

Why do I think classical music is so important? Let me mention a few things I read recently in an article by Rosie Pentreath.

Improved memory. Research has shown that people who listen to classical music perform better on memory tests. I never knew that when I started listening to the NSO, but now that I know it, I won’t forget it.

Reduced stress. Pentreath writes: “From the moment the play button is gently clicked, your heart-rate starts to slow, and your blood pressure lowers, the stress of the day floating away to be replaced with the pleasing feeling of familiarity or the joy of making a new discovery as you listen.” True. Personally, I tolerate bad drivers much better when listening to Chopin on drives across the Bay Bridge.

Boost mental well-being and reduce the causes of depression. Listening to Beethoven or Brahams calms you. More importantly, as you listen to music, you think less about the things that make you anxious. I often listen to Brahms after watching the evening news. (Guess why.)

Other benefits documented with research include “improved physical movement,” “relieving pain,” “improved sleep patterns,” “improved literacy and numeracy.” Wow, that’s amazing. But it is not as amazing as one other benefit on the list composed by Ms. Pentreath. She claims that a 2019 study indicates listening to classical music improves immunity.

I’m not sure Smetana’s The Moldau would have protected me from Covid-19, but had I heard of the 2019 study during the pandemic, I would have listened to it, probably more than 100 times. The Moldau is one of my favorite pieces of music. I listened to it a few years ago from a hotel window overlooking the Moldau. It was great.

But let’s go back to my worries about the Kennedy Center. Will Trump and his band of cultural experts expel the NSO from their long-time home? I hope not.

Worrying about what Trump might do at the Kennedy Center, and the rest of the world, is enough to keep me up at night. When that happens, I will play some Edvard Grieg on my Alexa and, with any luck, drift off to sleep.

I listen to Gustav Mahler when Trump calls federal judges “monsters,” when he attacks Harvard and other institutions of higher education, and when he calls Vladimir Putin “a genius.

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government but, too frequently, on President Trump. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean also writes for Dean’s Issues & Insights on Substack.