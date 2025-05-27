The Berlin Diaries Playwright to Speak at Temple B’nai Israel

Temple B’nai Israel—the Satell Center for Jewish life on the Eastern Shore—is proud to present a conversation with internationally produced playwright Andrea Stolowitz, discussing her play, The Berlin Diaries, and news of an opportunity to see it in Washington later in June.

Andrea Stolowitz is a three-time winner of the Oregon Book Award in drama. The L.A. Times calls her work “heartbreaking” and the Orange County Register characterizes Andrea’s approach as a “brave refusal to sugarcoat issues and tough decisions.” She is a member of New Dramatists class of 2026 and a Lacroute Playwright in Residence at the Oregon Jewish Museum Center for Holocaust Education.

Andrea’s great-grandfather kept a diary after escaping to New York City in 1939 as a German Jew. Stolowitz goes back to Berlin to bring the story of her previously unknown ancestors to light. The record keeps as many secrets as it shares: How do people become verschollen, lost, like library books leaving only the dusty outline? How do you find a home when a family history is scattered like the torn pages of a journal entry released to the wind? How do you remember the past without transmitting the trauma to the next generations? It’s a story that resonates with all who yearn to find out about their origins, ancestors and their history.

Find out what inspired her to write the play, her actual playwriting process and all about “The Berlin Diaries” at the Temple’s June 3rd program, and then please join us when we head down to Washington, D.C. on June 18th to enjoy the Theater J matinee production of The Berlin Diaries.

Andrea’s play The Berlin Diaries was a recipient of the NYFA/NYC Mayor’s Office Award for Women in Theater, Film and TV. The Berlin Diaries was produced in five cities during 2024-25 season, with a final production in Washington, D.C. at Theater J in June, 2025

The program takes place Tuesday, June 3 at 7:00 pm, at the Temple, 7199 Tristan Drive, Easton, with a reception to follow. Admission is free. Please register at: BnaiIsraelEaston.org/event/Stolowitz

Tickets for the June 18 excursion and Theater J performance are limited. For details, registration, and more information go to: BnaiIsraelEaston.org/event/berlin_diaries_field_trip

Or call the Temple at 410-822-0553