May 27, 2025

Memorial Day Highlights

Nature saved three brilliant days for the 2025 Tea Party Festival and Monday’s Memorial Day observance in downtown Chestertown.

Monday’s ceremony, honoring those who lost their lives in service to the country, featured keynote remarks from Vanessa Ringgold, President of Sumner Hall, and Aubrey Sarvis, a Korean War Army veteran.

Local veterans also read the names of Kent County service members killed in action during the Korean War.

Below are a few highlights from the Memorial Day Remembrance, parade, and speakers.

This video runs approximately four minutes.

