Modular Homes Set on Prospect Street: Kent Attainable Housing Marks Major Milestone in Affordable Housing Project

Kent Attainable Housing reached a signiﬁcant milestone this past Thursday with the successful setting of two modular homes on its Prospect Street properties. This key development moves the organization closer to delivering two new affordable homes for hardworking, local families.

The homes were craned into place in a coordinated effort that demonstrated both the innovation and efﬁciency of modular construction. The set marked the culmination of months of planning, permitting, and community collaboration, and now signals the beginning of the ﬁnal phase of construction.

“These homes have become a part of the tapestry of the Kent County community”, said Terwana Brown, Director of Programs. “A community that will become home to two families that will go through the Kent Attainable Housing Future Homeowners Program.”

Final construction work will now begin, including utility hookups, interior ﬁnishes, landscaping, and inspections. The homes are expected to be move-in ready later this year to welcome two KAH Families home

Pastor Leon Frison, KAH Board Member, mentions, “It is so rewarding to see the manifestation of all of our hard work. Our board worked diligently to make this happen and we were blessed to have this go off without a hitch. We are grateful for everyone who was involved.”