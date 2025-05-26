CBMM to Celebrate Educators with Gratitude Day on June 20

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is excited to invite education personnel from across the Eastern Shore and beyond to celebrate the end of the school year at its third annual Education Professionals Gratitude Day on Friday, June 20, from 10am-2pm.

This is an opportunity for anyone involved in education – teachers, administrators, and support staff – to experience all that CBMM’s waterfront campus has to offer as a thank you for their impact on children in our communities through daily instruction, support, and leadership.

During the celebration, PK-12 education professionals and their families will enjoy free admission, plus a host of special activities designed to highlight CBMM’s mission, educational programming, and community partnerships.

Education Professionals Gratitude Day has quickly become an anticipated event on CBMM’s annual calendar. Last year, more than 50 educators and their families, including guests spanning the state of Maryland and from as far away as Texas and Maine, joined in the fun.

The festivities are open to all PK-12 public, private, and charter school personnel, including teachers, paraprofessionals, school and district administrators, and support staff providing maintenance, transportation, security, clerical, food and other services within schools.

This Your Museum, Your Community recognition initiative is made possible by the generous support of Easton Velocity, Mid-Atlantic Truck & Equipment, PNC Bank, Chaney Enterprises, Preston Automotive Group, PepUp, and Shore United Bank.

“We are excited to continue to grow Education Professionals Gratitude Day,” CBMM’s Vice President of Education & Interpretation Jill Ferris said. “This is a chance for us to honor a special group of people who make a difference in our communities with a day of fun and celebration while sharing more about the resources available to continue to support the important work that they do. We look forward to reconnecting with friends and making new ones on June 20!”

This edition of Education Professionals Gratitude Day features live music from duo Fresh Squeezed OJ, free frozen treats from Hoots Shaved Iced, a visit from the Phillips Wharf Fishmobile, story time with Talbot County Free Library, Touch a Truck with the St. Michaels Fire Department, giveaways including books from Appleseed Books, face painting and bubble stations, and a host of field trip-favorite, hands-on activities and demos with CBMM staff throughout the day.

In addition, the honored guests receive a 10% discount at the Museum Store and on CBMM memberships and savings on Narrated Historical Cruises aboard PATRIOT that day.

There is no need to RSVP to join in the fun. PK-12 education professionals can simply check in at the Welcome Center and enjoy their visit. For any questions or additional information, contact Ferris at [email protected].

Education has been key to CBMM’s mission across its 60-year history. Last year, the organization hosted more than 3,500 students, teachers, and chaperones for field trips from schools across the county, state, and region.

Talbot County Public School students in third, fifth, and seventh grade learn from CBMM staff through field trips and in-classroom experiences, and CBMM’s Rising Tide after-school program engages local middle school students with the opportunity to learn new skills and work with tools while exploring the history and environment of the Chesapeake region.

For more information on CBMM’s youth education programming, including Homeschool Workshops, Lighthouse Overnight Adventures, CBMM Summer Camp, and more, visit cbmm.org/youtheducation.