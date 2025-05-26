Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the photo!

Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in the photo below?

The answer to last week’s mystery is pinxter flower azalea, Rhododendron periclymenoides, pictured below:

Pinxter flower azalea is native to the Eastern United States, from Massachusetts to Alabama. It is one of several azaleas native to Maryland. An understory shrub, pinxter azalea is dense and bushy, typically growing 2–6′ tall. Pinxter azalea grows naturally in mixed deciduous forests, along streams, swamp edges and ravines, where they can form dense thickets.

Pinxter flowers open in mid to late Spring, and are often mistaken for honeysuckle blooms. The flower colors vary among species populations from white to dark pink. The open petals curve back to show off the long extended stamens and styles. Pinxter flowers begin to open before leaf expansion, drawing many pollinators, including hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies. The flowers are fragrant, and have a light spicy scent.

Maryland’s native azaleas host at least 50 species of native caterpillars, including hairstreaks and brown elfins.

The common name “pinxter” means Pentecost (the seventh Sunday after Easter) in Dutch, in reference to the bloom time for this shrub.

Warning: Rhododendrons contain poisonous substances and should not be ingested by humans or animals. All parts of the plant are highly toxic, even honey made from the flowers may be dangerous.