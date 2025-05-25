Letter to the Editor: Let Maryland Voters Decide on Local Control

Governor Moore has signed SB0931/HB1036—the Renewable Energy Certainty Act—into law. Despite its name, this legislation brings uncertainty to rural Maryland by stripping counties of their authority to enforce land use ordinances tied to their Comprehensive Plans. It prevents local governments from protecting Priority Preservation Areas—lands specifically designated to safeguard prime agricultural resources.

This one-size-fits-all approach ignores local context, imposes state-mandated landscaping requirements, and removes the ability of rural communities to shape their own future. It is a direct assault on local governance and agricultural preservation.

Proponents claim the bill will advance clean energy goals. But in places like California and Germany, we’ve seen that overreliance on intermittent energy sources has contributed to rising electricity costs—something Marylanders are already struggling with. This legislation will not reverse that trend.

If you believe, as we do, that when presented with the facts, Maryland voters will choose to preserve local decision-making and protect our farmland and rural way of life, then join us. The Farmer’s Alliance for Rural Maryland (FARM) has launched a referendum campaign to place this law on the ballot. It’s a herculean task—requiring at least 20,000 valid signatures by June 1st, followed by an addition 40,000—but it’s a critical effort to ensure that Marylanders have a voice in the future of land use policy in our state.

This is an urgent call for participation. If you want to help protect local control and support this grassroots effort, visit the Farmer’s Alliance for Rural Maryland Webpage, Farmer’s Alliance for Rural Maryland Facebook page. You can also contact Jay Falstad, [email protected] or Janet Christensen-Lewis, [email protected] for more information and updates on how to get involved.

Save our Rural Farmland and Local Land Use Control.

Janet Christensen-Lewis

Jay Falstad