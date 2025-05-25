June 2025 Sky-Watch Neptune May Be Seen by Dennis Herrmann

Neptune, the farthest planet out from the Sun at 1.9 billion miles, cannot be seen without optical aid, and then only when one knows exactly where to look. But on the morning of June 29th we will have a unique opportunity to be able to spot Neptune with binoculars. On that morning in the eastern sky before dawn it will appear just one degree above the planet Saturn.

Saturn itself is rising in the eastern sky around 2:30 am on June 1st. But it does not gain much altitude to be easily seen until an hour before dawn. By June 29th however, its altitude will have doubled, and it will be easier to see. Point binoculars at it on the 29th around 4:30 am and you will see just above and slightly right of Saturn a bluish dot that will be Neptune. Though other dim stars are in the region they are all in different locations around Saturn, so Neptune should be easy to find. Seeing any details even with a small telescope will be difficult; but just knowing that you are seeing the real planet at its great distance from us will be a real treat!

By the way, Saturn’s rings have a narrow tilt currently as seen from Earth. We will be looking at the southern face of Saturn’s rings for a while. Thus we will have a clearer view of the entire disk of Saturn. This happens because Earth and Saturn orbit the Sun on slightly different planes. Over time we are “above” Saturn’s orbit, and later we are below it. So our view of the ringed planet changes slightly.

The eastern morning sky also has the brightest planet we can see, and it is impossible to miss. Venus at peak brightness lies among the sky region where the Pleiades and Hyades open star clusters are found (near Taurus); and the waning crescent Moon will be in this same area between June 22 and 24.

Mars will be the only planet visible before midnight that may be seen with ease. It will be marked with a waxing crescent Moon just above it on June 1st. This pairing will be seen well up in the western sky. One June 16th Mars will appear in conjunction (very close to) with Regulus, the bright 1st magnitude star in Leo. Mars’ reddish color contrasts nicely with the blue-white color of the hot star Regulus.

June’s Full Moon is on the 11th.