Wine of the Week: 2021 Cannonau Capo Ferrato DOC

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market we will taste the 2021 Cannonau Capo Ferrato DOC ($15.99, ABV 13.5%) from the Cantina Castiadas winery. Founded in 1959, the winery takes its name from the region in which it is located, in the picturesque southeastern part of Sardinia in the Cannonau di Sardegna DOC denomination. “Capo” translates as cape or promontory and “ferrato” probably refers to the iron rich soils of this region. “Capo Ferrato” also pays homage to the beaches of Capo Ferrato on the Tyrrhenian Sea NE of inland Castiadas.

Cantina Castiadas is considered one of Sardinia’s most esteemed wineries. Its unique location near to both the rugged mountainous landscapes and also the picturesque Costa Rei beaches, results in grapes of exceptional quality, due to their daily optimal solar exposure balanced by cooling breezes from the Tyrrhenian Sea. The vineyards are rooted in clay soils and granitic sands and produce wines of intense minerality from their vinification in stainless steel vats that preserves the cannonau grape’s natural character. Always present is the fragrance of the macchia, the ubiquitous low ground cover found all over the island. ( If you are a fan as I am, of Daniel Silva’s books, one of the protagonists makes regular visits to a retired Mafioso for advice and during his drive, he savors the macchia’s fragrance on his way the Mafioso’s compound).

Cantina Castiadas now has 115 hectares containing 14 grape varieties. The Capo Ferrato Cannonau is full bodied, 100% Cannonau grape, with ripe raspberry and strawberry aromas, and delicate floral notes with well balanced tannins and a long velvety finish. The bonus is the wine contains three times the amounts of anti-oxidants, compared to other red wines, resulting in cardiovascular benefits almost ten times higher than varieties of grapes from other areas of Italy. The cannonau grape was featured in Netflix’s feature “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones”.

Pair the Capo Ferrato Cannonau with hearty dishes of roasted lamb, grilled veggies, Piazza’s aged cheeses or pasta with rich tomato sauces and spicy sausages. For those of you who have tasted our current Pala Cannonau, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to compare tastes. If you haven’t tried wines from Cannonau grapes, come taste and start your “Live to 100” journey.

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.