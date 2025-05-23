Kent County Chapter of Delmarva Pride Center Thanks Kent County Commissioners for Pride Month Proclamation

The Kent County Chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Kent County Commissioners and Town of Chestertown for officially recognizing June as Pride Month with signed proclamations. The Kent County Pride Month proclamation was presented at the May 13, 2025 Kent County Commissioners Meeting. Mayor David Foster read the Chestertown LGBTQIA+ Pride Month proclamation into the record at the May 20, 2025 Chestertown Mayor and Town Council meeting.

These gestures of support send a powerful message of inclusion, respect, and unity to LGBTQIA+ residents and allies across the county. By acknowledging Pride Month, Kent County and Chestertown affirm their commitment to fostering a welcoming community where all individuals – regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression – are seen, valued, and celebrated.

Sullivan read a statement at both meetings regarding statistics and support for LGBTQIA+ youth in rural areas.

“According to the Maryland Health Survey, 25% of Kent County High School students self- identify as queer or questioning. Out of 580 students that’s approximately 145 kids. A study by The Trevor Project shows that only 34% of trans and nonbinary youth in rural areas feel supported where they live – compared to 67% in non-rural communities. And rural LGBTQIA+ youth are more likely to experience suicidal thoughts while facing barriers to mental health. Proclaiming June to be Pride Month in Kent County will show our LGBTQIA+ community that you acknowledge and support them as valued members of our community.”

The Delmarva Pride Center and its Kent County Chapter work to provide advocacy, support, and programming for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their families throughout the region. The recognition of Pride Month underscores the importance of this work and the continued need for visibility and dialogue.

“We thank the County Commissioners and Chestertown Mayor and Town Council for standing with us and recognizing the importance of Pride Month,” said Francoise Sullivan, chair of the Kent County Chapter. “Signing these proclamations reﬂects a commitment to equality and acceptance that we are proud to see in our local leadership.”

To learn more about upcoming events or to get involved, visit www.dpckentcounty.org.

To learn more about the Maryland Health Survey visit https://health.maryland.gov/phpa/ccdpc/Reports/Pages/YRBS-2022-2023.aspx.

To learn more about The Trevor Project visit https://www.thetrevorproject.org/research- briefs/lgbtq-youth-in-small-towns-and-rural-areas/