Washington College’s Lifelong Learning Academy Opens Call for New Courses 

The Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) encourages members of the public to become a course instructor. The Academy is now accepting proposals for new courses through June 30.

WC-ALL offers intellectually stimulating courses and educational programs to the regional public, inviting participants to expand their academic horizons and join a community of lifelong learners. All age groups are invited to enjoy classes, which are taught by community volunteers and members of the Washington College faculty with expertise in a variety of areas. Teaching with WC-ALL is a wonderful and enriching way to share your special area of knowledge or passion for a subject with a community of lifelong learners in a friendly, fully accessible setting on Washington College’s beautiful campus in Chestertown. Courses are also available over Zoom in some instances. Those who may have interest in proposing and teaching a new course are invited to submit their proposals via an online form. More info, requirements and the form can be found here.

“WC-ALL is a wonderful way to connect with our community, explore fascinating topics, and learn from incredible experts who bring their knowledge and passion to every session,” said Shane Brill, WC-ALL’s lifelong learning and communications coordinator. “It’s about curiosity, connection, and celebrating the joy of learning at any age.”

The Academy is also offering a number of events this June. They include a Campus Tree Tour, a special evening edition of Learn at Lunch about The Music of Louis Armstrong and the semi-annual WC ALL Showcase.

Please visit our website at Academy of Lifelong Learning to learn more about these exciting events and join the mailing list to get details on events as they are released.