The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Announces Rebrand and Name Change to Fello

Linthicum, MD, May 21, 2025 – The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc), a leader in providing support services and fostering inclusive communities with and for people with disabilities, today announced it is rebranding to Fello , effective immediately. The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc), a leader in providing support services and fostering inclusive communities with and for people with disabilities, today announced it is rebranding to, effective immediately.

Founded in 1961 by parents who wanted their children with disabilities to have the same rights and opportunities as any other community member, the rebrand and new name allows Fello to go even deeper into its mission and serve the unmet needs of more people in the communities it serves. While the organization is rebranding with a new name, there will be no changes to its facilitated services, self-directed services, behavioral health, and housing and community development work.

“The people we support are at the center of everything we do and that will never change,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO of Fello. “The name Fello is a strong reflection of who we are and what we do as fellow neighbors, fellow citizens, and fellow allies working together toward a shared vision – for people with disabilities to live the lives they choose in communities that are equitable, accessible, and fully inclusive. We embrace innovation and continued growth and will continue to be at the forefront of adapting to the evolving needs of the community as Fello.”

Today, Fello serves over 4,000 Marylanders, employs nearly 650 team members, and manages almost 100 units in 43 properties throughout Anne Arundel County and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

As part of the rebranding and name change, Fello has separated from The Arc Maryland and the national Arc network. As the organization moves forward, its purpose remains clear: to champion inclusion, opportunity, and choice for people with disabilities. This next journey brings new possibilities to continue building strong, supportive communities across Maryland.

Fello’s housing and community development subsidiaries, Chesapeake Neighbors and Chesapeake Community Development are now unified under one name, Fello Communities. Fello Communities will continue to develop inclusive, affordable, and accessible housing where people can choose how and where they live.

In addition to Fello Communities, Fello’s services offer personalized support for people with disabilities, including services for Children, Youth & Their Families, Living Options & Services, Community Supports, Day Services, and Workforce Development. Each program is designed to meet people where they are and grow with them over time.

Fello is Maryland’s largest provider of Self-Directed Services supporting more than 3,000 participants and their 8,000-plus employees across the state. Participants hire and manage their own employees while Fello handles payroll and administrative responsibilities.

Fello Behavioral Health provides trauma-informed and person-centered mental health services tailored to people with co-occurring mental health and developmental disability diagnoses. Licensed clinicians work closely with each person and their support teams to deliver care.

“At Fello, we are building a future where equity and inclusion are the norm, housing and services coexist, and everyone has the opportunities they deserve to live the lives they choose for themselves,” Rondeau continued. “Our team members are truly dedicated to breaking down barriers to ensure everyone has their own choice and access to the support they need, regardless of geographic boundaries or other lines and we’ll be able to do this moving forward as Fello.”

Fello’s award-winning culture is rooted in innovation, compassion, and opportunity. The organization’s Health Connection program, Direct Support Professional Career Ladder, and comprehensive Total Rewards package reflects its deep investment in employee development and well-being.

