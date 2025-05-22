Looking at the Masters: Imogene Cunningham

Imogene Cunningham (1883-1976) was the fifth of ten children born to Isaac Burns and Susan Elizabeth Cunningham. Born in Portland, Oregon, and raised in Seattle, Washington, she was inquisitive and interested in everything. She graduated with honors in 1907 from the University of Washington, having majored in chemistry. She was elected to membership in the Alpha Chapter of Pi Beta Phi.

In 1901, Cunningham purchased for $15 a 4”x5” view camera, and she enrolled in the correspondence course to learn how to take pictures. She earned some of her college tuition by photographing plants for the botany department. With the help of her chemistry professor, she learned about photographic processes. Her graduation thesis was titled “Modern Processes of Photography.” After graduation, Cunningham worked for Edward S. Curtis (1868-1952), one of America’s premier photographers of the American West. She learned platinum printing and assisted in the production of his book The North American Indian.

Cunningham was awarded in 1909 a Pi Beta Phi Graduate Fellowship to study photographic chemistry at the Technical University in Dresden, Germany. Her aim was to discover a printing solution that was less expensive than platinum, then in use. Her final paper was “About the direct development of platinum paper for brown tones.” Her process increased printing speed and the clarity of highlights, and produced sepia tones. On her return home, she met noted American photographers Alvin Langdon Colburn (1882-1966) in London and Alfred Stieglitz (1864-1946) and Gertrude Kasebier (1842-1934) in New York. Cunningham opened her photographic studio in Seattle in 1910, and she quickly became successful.

“Wood Beyond the World I” (1910) (13.5’’x9’’) (gelatine silver print) likely was influenced by Kasebier’s hazy photographic images of imaginary worlds described in the legend of King Arthur. The Wood Beyond the World (1894) was a fantasy novel written by William Morris (1834-1896), the English Pre-Raphaelite artist, who established the William Morris Company that produced fabric and wallpaper prints still popular today. Cunningham’s photograph is a depiction of the enchanted wood where an unhappy husband encounters a mysterious maiden. Achieving the soft focus with just the right amount of contrast between dark and light is complicated. The photograph presents the viewer with a dreamworld.

Cunningham was the first woman photographer to have an exhibition (1913) at the Brooklyn Academy of Arts and Sciences. Her portraits were included at An International Exhibition of Pictorial Photography in New York in 1914. Wilson’s Photographic Magazine published a portfolio of her work. She married Roi George Patridge in 1915, and they had three sons. They moved to San Francisco in 1917. Patridge began to teach art at Mills College in Oakland, California, in 1920.

While raising the children, Cunningham began her close-up botanical photographic series. She planted a garden in order to study various plants. “Two Callas” (1925) (20’’x16’’) (gelatin silver print) represents her transition to sharp-focused prints. She said, “The reason during the twenties that I photographed plants was that I had three children under the age of four to take care of, so I was cooped up. I had a garden available and I photographed them indoors. Later when I was free, I did other things.” At this same time, Georgia O’Keeffe was painting her large-scale, close-up flower details. Since both artists were in the Stieglitz studio, there was much speculation about the connection of their work. Although they knew each other and each other’s work, neither artist was influenced by the other. “Two Callas” has become an iconographic Cunningham image. The negative had been lost for many years until she found it in 1973. She made several more prints before her death.

“Magnolia Blossom” (1925) (11’’x14’’) (gelatin silver print) is one of several studies of magnolia plants. The detail of the stamen and pistil is precise, and the more delicate curves of the petals provide a marvelous contrast.

Cunningham co-founded Group f/64 with Ansel Adams and Edward Weston on November 15, 1932. f/64 is the smallest focal aperture on a camera. Rather than moving in an abstract direction, like the New York photographers, f/64 wanted precision “pure and straight.” According to Cunningham, “f/64 is not only American, it is Western American. It isn’t even American. It’s western…This does not mean that we all used the small aperture, but we were for reality. That was what we talked about too. Not being phony, you know.” The group of eleven photographers held their first exhibition in 1932 at the De Young Museum in San Francisco.

Cunningham founded the California Horticultural Society in 1933. Her photographs of plants were so detailed that they often were used by horticulturalists and other scientists in their work.

Cunningham’s photographs during the 1930’s and until the 1960’s were mostly portraits. “Alfred Stieglitz at An American Place” (1934) was commissioned by Stieglitz (1864-1946). He established Gallery 291 in New York City, and it was the place to be if you were a modern American painter or photographer. Cunnigham and Stieglitz met in 1910. He supported her work, collaborated with her on projects, and the two formed a close working relationship. Stieglitz operated his New York City gallery, An American Place, from 1929 until his death in 1946. Stieglitz chose to stand in front of a painting by his wife, Georgia O’Keeffe.

Among the American modernist painters Stieglitz promoted were Arthur Dove, John Marin, Marsden Hartley, Charles Demuth, Paul Stand, and O’Keeffe. He also introduced Americans to the work of some European modernists such as Manet, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Matisse.

Her success in portrait photography resulted in an invitation to Hollywood in 1930 and in 1932 to do portraits for Vanity Fair, Sunset, and other magazines. Cunningham tried out color photography for some of the Sunset pictures. Some examples of Cunningham’s portraits are those of Frida Kahlo, Gertude Stein, Cary Grant, and Spencer Tracy. Cunningham enjoyed capturing the motion of the human body, “Martha Graham” (1935) is one of many portraits she made of Graham. She works here with a double negative, one a facial portrait and the other a simple dance move. The sharpness in the face is contrasted with the soft focus of the dance pose, allowing two aspects of Graham’s personality to be shown. Cunningham explained, “One must be able to gain an understanding at short notice and close range, of the beauties of character, intellect, and spirit so as to be able to draw out [their] best qualities…”

Cunningham and her husband were divorced in 1934, and the burden of supporting herself and her three sons caused her to diversify subjects in her work. She began taking pictures of industrial sites, and she took up street photography and documentary work. “Where Children Play” (1955) (8.7”x7.1”) revealed the love of her children and her social consciousness. As always, the photograph sends a clear message. The young boy stands alone in the doorway of a shack. A ragged awning hangs from the top of the door. Trash lies on the ground. Cunningham’s ability to spot a moment in time that depicts a message was always with her. She called these street pictures her “stolen pictures” She tried to hide herself so the subject was unaware of her presence. She still was using the same small 4”x5” view camera.

Cunningham was invited by Ansel Adams to take a faculty position in the photography department at the California School of Fine Arts. Dorothea Lange and Minor White, both photographers for President Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Project Administration, also were on the faculty. Her own work and her teaching position allowed Cunningham to travel to Paris and Europe in the1960s. The Paris “stolen pictures” were taken with her Rolleiflex.

Cunningham photographed a wide variety of subjects, including herself. Her first self-portrait in 1906, when she was in college, was nude. “Self Portrait on Geary Street” (San Francisco) (1958) (gelatine silver print) (8”x7”) captures two sides of her work. Through a glass storefront window, an assortment of objects can be seen: a curtain rod, a white glass lamp globe, and a broken chandelier. The diagonals created by the large window pane, the objects on the floor, and the sunlight through the window lead the viewer’s eye directly to Cunningham, standing behind the glass. The storefront is in sharp focus.

Cunningham stands in the doorway area of the shop, behind the glass window, placing her in softer focus. She wears a dark cloak and carries her small camera. Behind her is the other shop window that also contains an assortment of objects, including plates and a knick-knack shelf. That side of the shop window is soft-focused. The circular shapes of objects and Cunningham are in contrast to the straight edges of the windows and doors. This found subject, as was always the case with Cunningham, contains numerous elements to ponder.

Cunningham constantly struggled with her reputation because she was a woman, and women were considered by many not to be as good as men. She joined San Francisco Women Artists, organized to support, promote, and increase women’s role in the arts. She was a resource for women artists, offering advice and connections in the art and business worlds.

She applied for a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1964 when she was 81 years old, but she was turned down. She was awarded the Fellowship in 1970 when she was 87. The $5000 award allowed her to make new prints from her old negatives. During these years she was awarded several honorary doctoral degrees and was given important solo exhibitions. “Imogene Cunninham Day” was proclaimed by San Francisco mayor Joseph Alioto on November 12, 1970. In 1973 the San Francisco Art Commission declared her Artist of the Year.

Cunninham never stopped finding new subjects to photograph. In 1975 she started what she thought would be a two-year project to publish her photographs in a book. She was getting older, but she was determined to move forward. She began seeking out older people and visited them in their homes, in hospitals, and convents. She talked with them, got to know them, and took their pictures. She completed her task. After Ninety (1977) was published the year after she died.

Imogene Cummingham was internationally celebrated. Her appearance on Johnny Carson in 1976 brought even more fame, more exhibitions, and more awards. She was inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame in 2004.

When asked so often which of her photographs was her favorite, she replied, “The one I’m going to take tomorrow.”

Beverly Hall Smith was a professor of art history for 40 years. Since retiring to Chestertown with her husband Kurt in 2014, she has taught art history classes at WC-ALL and the Institute of Adult Learning, Centreville. An artist, she sometimes exhibits work at River Arts. She also paints sets for the Garfield Theater in Chestertown.