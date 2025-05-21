Federal Cuts Could Threaten Eastern Neck Wildlife Refuge, a Kent County Treasure

The Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge, one of Kent County’s most prized natural and recreational resources, is facing an uncertain future due to potential federal funding cuts that could severely impact staffing and operations.

Bill Burton, President of the Friends of Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge, spoke to the town council on Monday May 19, warning that while no closure is imminent, the threat of significant budget reductions to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could curtail access, compromise conservation efforts, and place the island’s delicate ecosystem at risk.

Situated at the southern tip of Kent County, the 2,285-acre refuge is a sanctuary for migratory birds and a hub for outdoor recreation including kayaking, birdwatching, fishing, hunting, and photography. The island also draws steady year-round tourism, benefiting local businesses in Rock Hall and beyond.

But behind the refuge’s serene façade is a growing strain on infrastructure and staffing. “We used to have five on-site federal employees,” said Burton. “Now there are none.”

With Fish and Wildlife operations consolidated under the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge Complex, staff now make a four-hour round-trip from Cambridge to Eastern Neck for maintenance, habitat restoration, and oversight. “Blackwater had 23 full-time staff in 2007,” Burton noted. “Now they have 11, stretched across multiple refuges.”

Volunteers from Friends of Eastern Neck have stepped in to maintain critical features like the popular butterfly garden, visitor center, and even building repairs—most recently raising $25,000 in matching funds to restore rotting windows in a 100-year-old hunting lodge. Still, Burton cautioned: “We can’t replace Fish and Wildlife biologists, rangers, or maintenance crews.”

The island’s significance extends beyond aesthetics. About 350 acres are managed through a cooperative farming agreement where 25% of crops are left standing to support wintering waterfowl. Managed ponds serve migratory birds by optimizing water levels for food availability. Programs like deer and turkey hunts, shoreline protection, invasive species control, and pollinator habitat restoration rely on consistent federal oversight.

The implications of defunding are stark. Without on-site staff, Burton warned, Eastern Neck could face temporary closure or worse—be sold, fall into disrepair, or become overrun by invasive species. “Chronic flooding, litter, and vandalism would devastate the refuge’s ecological and cultural value,” he said.

In response, Friends of Eastern Neck is mobilizing a preemptive advocacy campaign. “We’re not waiting for a crisis,” Burton said. “We’re asking Kent County leaders and residents to help now, before it’s too late.”

So far, the Friends have spoken with many local organizations and officials and met with the Greater Rock Hall Business Association, the Kent County Board of Commissioners, the Rock Hall Town Council, Delegate Jay Jacobs and the Kent County Department of Economic and Tourism Development.

“We’re asking that letters of support be sent, at a minimum, to Rep. Andy Harris, Senator Chris Van Hollen, and Senator Angela Alsobrooks. These letters can make a real difference in showing that Eastern Neck matters to the people it serves.”

For more about Eastern Neck Wildlife refuge go here, or see their Facebook page.