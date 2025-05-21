Chestertown Lions’ Spring Chicken Barbecue June 7

On Saturday, June 7th, the bi-annual Chestertown Lions’ Spring Chicken Barbecue will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church at the corner of Greenwood and Washington Streets in Chestertown (across from Washington College.

A feast of fresh-off-the-grill barbecued ¼ chicken, slaw, apple sauce, roll and cookie will be served from 10 am until food supply lasts. Tickets are $15. per dinner (take-away only) and available in advance from Lions Club Members, or may be purchased the day of the event. Ticket holders should arrive promptly before the fabulous food disappears.

By enjoying some delicious chicken with their famous secret sauce along with loaded sides, you’ll be giving back to your community and the world. Proceeds go to many Lions’ vision support projects: leader dogs, eye research, free eyeglasses and transport to eye doctors, as well as school vision exams.

In addition, you’ll be supporting other Lions Club services, such as coordinating and hosting the Chestertown Halloween parade, bestowing high school internships and college scholarships, funding the One School One Book program, road clean ups, youth sports leagues and much more.