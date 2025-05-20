Washington College Commencement Recap

“Under a bright spring sky, Washington College celebrated the 209 members of the graduating Class of 2025. The event was a vibrant culmination of years of hard work, discovery, and community building, filled with inspiring speeches and heartfelt congratulations. While the broader political and economic landscape cast a shadow of concern for the first class to have attended courses in-person all four years since the Covid-19 pandemic, the day was primarily marked by joyous celebration of academic achievement and the promise of new beginnings.”

(Text and images form Washington College News & Media Relations)