The Spy’s Laura Oliver Returns to the Avalon June 4th with More Stories

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Columnist, author, and educator Laura Oliver will take to the Stoltz stage for a public reading from her collected writings. Since she started to write her Sunday column for the Spy Newspapers, Laura has developed an exceptional following of readers, always eager to read her humorous and sometimes heartbreaking musings on life.

As an award-winning developmental book editor and writing coach, Laura has taught writing at the University of Maryland and St. John’s College. She is the recipient of a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award in Fiction, a winner of an Anne Arundel County Arts Council Literary Arts Award, a two-time Glimmer Train Short Fiction finalist, and her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

She is also the author of “The Story Within: New Insights and Inspiration for Writers” (Penguin Random House), selected by “Poets and Writers Magazine” as one of the best writing books ever published.

Andrew C. Oliver will join Laura this evening. Andrew left home at the age of 17 to live on his own in New Zealand for the next decade. Many of his stories have been influenced by that experience as he absorbed the country’s unique beauty while working with international organizations, including Villa Maria Wines, North Sails NZ, and The Tauhara Otago Museum in Dunedin, New Zealand.

We asked Laura to share a preview of the evening reading here.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For tickets, please go here.