Horse Summer Camps for Kids at Airy Hill Stables

Airy Hill Stables has announced 2025 “Wisdom Through Horses” summer camp opportunities on their farm in Kent County, open to campers from ages 7-14.

The camps are led by farm owner Christina Stinchcomb, a certified Equine Gestalt Coach and certified Equine Facilitator. She recently published her first book, Riding with the Chakras and is facilitating workshops and training around the country. Christina has been passionate about horses, healing, and contemplating the nature of the universe throughout her life. Her commitment to personal growth and learning shines through in all areas of her work as she supports other humans and horses in their journey to wholeness and happiness. Joining Christina on the camp staff is Natalia Thomas, who brings years of equine experience to her role as camp counselor.

All camp sessions are open to ages 7-14. Campers can select one of the sessions, or choose to participate in all three! The non-riding, ground-based programs are packed with hands-on horse time, creativity, friendship, self-discovery – and plenty of good old-fashioned FUN.

Whether your child is a first-time horse lover or a returning participant, they’ll explore life-changing lessons through grooming, leading, obstacle play, journaling, creative expression, and connecting with Airy Hill’s wise and gentle herd.

Highlights include:

Hands-on horse care, grooming, and ground games

Farm activities, obstacle play, and pool time!

Journaling, team challenges, and laughter

Covered spaces for rain or extra hot days

Chill time in the on-site pool!

For the week-long program: Overnight Campout on Thursday (June 12) with cookout, campfire, s’mores, and sleeping under the stars

Saturdays-Only Program

5 Saturdays per session | 9AM – 2PM

Session 1: June 7, 14, 21, 28, & July 12 (no camp on July 5 or 19)

Session 2: July 26 & August 2, 9, 16, 23

Cost: $400 per session

Week-Long Program

Daily from 9AM – 3PM *with an all-day/overnight on June 12

Dates: June 9 – 13

Cost: $500

Register at https://www.airyhillstables.com/youthprograms.

Airy Hill Stables is located at 7886 Airy Hill Road in Chestertown. For more information please contact Christina Stinchcomb at [email protected] or online at airyhillstables.com