Gunston Inducts 2000 Varsity Field Hockey Team into Hall of Fame

The Gunston School is proud to announce the induction of the legendary 2000 Varsity Field Hockey Team into the Gunston’s Athletic Hall of Fame. This exceptional team carved their place in Gunston history with a dominant season, finishing with an impressive 13-3-2 record and clinching both the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference’s (ESIAC) regular season and tournament championships, a first for the newly-reincorporated Gunston Day School at the time. Not only was this their first season in the ESIAC, but it was also the first time Gunston had won a championship of any kind. They’re also the first team to be inducted into the hall of fame.

Under the guidance of Coach Anita Gruss—who also won the ESIAC’s Coach of the Year Award in 2000—the field hockey team not only demonstrated athletic excellence but also set the standard for teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship. Captains Carrie Fredland ’01 (ESIAC Player of the Year), Rachael Osberger ’01, and Chrissie (Terpeluk) Parker ’01 (ESIAC Tournament MVP) led the team. The team’s success was widely recognized across the conference and region. Seven players earned ESIAC All-Conference honors: Jenny Dey ’03, Carrie Fredland ’01, Rachael Osberger ’01, Shaw Strannahan ’02, Chrissie (Terpeluk) Parker ’01, Summer Veltman ’02, and Laura Williams ’03. Four players—Diana Jeffra ’01, Fletcher Johnson ’01, Strannahan ’02, and Terpeluk Parker ’01—were named to the ESIAC All-Tournament Team. Terpeluk Parker also earned First Team honors on the Star Democrat All Mid-Shore Field Hockey Team, with Strannahan and Osberger named to the Second Team, and Fredland receiving Honorable Mention.

“The biggest part of this team’s success was our three captains, [Fredland, Osberger and (Terpeluk) Parker]. It was like having three assistant coaches, which was a luxury,” said Ms. Gruss. “They helped manage things and they believed in my plan and they supported it and the team one hundred percent.”

The full roster of the Hall of Fame inductees includes: Katie Willis ’01, Elizabeth Miller Walters ’01, Sarah Ross ’02, Katie Scott ’01, Cullen West Raphael ’01, Diana Jeffra ’01, Chrissie (Terpeluk) Parker ’01, Rachel Osberger ’01, Carrie Fredland ’01, Rita Baghdadi ’03, Cristina (Laggini) Mudge ’03, Ora Beth (Mika) Mills ’03, Summer (Veltman) Denise ’02, Katie (Graham) Phillips ’04, Megan (Moore) Dunne ’04, Fletcher Johnson ’01, Laura Williams ’03, Shaw Strannahan ’02, Lauren Breslin ’03, Jenny Dey ’03, and Coach Anita Gruss, who previously served as Gunston’s Director of Athletics for years.