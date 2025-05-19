“The Glories of the Shore” By Barbara Zuehlke at The Artists’ Gallery June 6

Living on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for 43 years has greatly inspired Barbara’s painting. “Everywhere around one is the beauty of the water, its colors and reflections, the marshes, the winter skies, the water birds and turtles, the sunflowers and daffodils. Watercolor is a medium that brings the softness, the mood, and the colors of the area to the viewer like no other. Painting water scenes with the pigments flowing and moving thru the water

on wet paper is a truly fun way to paint. Hopefully looking at “The Glories of the Shore” will inspire one to observe more as they drive and boat on the Shore.”

Barbara has worked in all two dimensional mediums but works primarily in watercolor. She is a triad painter meaning each painting is created with three pigments: one red, one blue, and one yellow. Barbara’s favorite triads are the primary triad (winsor red, winsor blue redshade, and winsor yellow) the delicate triad (permanent rose, cobalt blue, and Winsor lemon) and the autumn triad (brown madder, indigo, and quinacridone gold). All of the colors in the painting are mixed from the three pigments. Historic oil painters painted in this manner. With oil as a medium, one adds white as well which gives a cohesiveness to the work.

Lead photo: Shore Sunshine, (15 1/2″ x 19″) watercolor on Arches Cold Press by Barbara Zuehlke

The Artists’ Gallery, 239 High Street, Chestertown, 571-213-2385