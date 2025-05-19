Memorial Day Thoughts to Ponder from Abraham Lincoln by David Reel

Monday May 26th is Memorial Day in America.

The first version of an American Memorial Day occurred in May 1868, three years after the end of the American Civil War.

Then named Decoration Day, it only honored Union soldiers who died in that war.

It was followed by many local observances of remembrance, during which volunteers placed flowers on the graves of all Civil War veterans.

Only after World War I and World War II did these observances evolve into honoring the sacrifices all members of all the U.S. military who died during wartime service.

In 1968, Congress and then President Nixon approved permanently scheduling the national observance to the last Monday in May, and in 1971 Congress and then President Nixon approved the official name of the national holiday as Memorial Day.

Memorial Day remains the only one of three military-related holidays that honors individuals who died as a result of serving in the U.S. military during a time of war.

Sadly, in today’s world, Memorial Day no longer receives the attention and respect it deserves.

For many Americans, Memorial Day is just another three-day holiday weekend.

It is a time for family gatherings, picnics, trips “downy ocean”, catching up on household chores, and watching sporting events, most notably the Indianapolis 500 car race.

Memorial Day is also almost universally considered to mark the beginning of the summer season.

It is not that way everywhere, especially in The Netherlands, also referred to as Holland.

The Netherlands has a Remembrance Day every two years where they commemorate three major events in their history.

The events are the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, the end of a five-year occupation by Germany during that war, and remembering those in military service who died during World War II.

A major element of their remembrance occurs at the in American Cemetery Margraten, a village in the most southern part of The Netherlands.

Margraten has a memorable place in European military history.

The village is close to a highway built originally by the Roman Empire that was used by Caesar, Charlemagne, Charles V, Napoleon, and Kaiser Wilhelm II.

In May 1940, Nazi soldiers used the highway on a successful campaign to occupy the Low Countries of Europe – The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

In September 1944, Nazi troops used it again to retreat from the Low Countries they had occupied for four years.

In November 1944, the American Cemetery Margraten was developed as the final resting place for 8,288 Americans who died in World War II. It also includes a Wall of the Missing with the names of 1,722 individuals classified as missing in action.

Burials include five recipients of the Congressional Medal pf Honor, America’s highest recognition for gallantry in combat beyond the call of duty. The burial also includes soldiers whose rank ranges from Private First Class to Two Star General.

Unique to the cemetery is the deep and lasting connection it has with residents of the Margraten community.

Since 1945, they have “adopted” grave sites in the Netherlands American Cemetery.

One weekend every two years, they bring flowers to the graves and post pictures of the fallen.

More than 3,000 photos are on display that weekend next to headstones and on the Walls of the Missing.

This tradition is so revered that there is a long waiting list to serve as volunteers for this solemn undertaking.

It is very unlikely Americans will ever come close to replicating the Margraten way of celebrating a Memorial Day tradition.

At the very least, we all can take time sometime during the Memorial Day weekend to pause and reflect on the words Abraham Lincoln included in his Gettysburg Address.

He said in part:

“It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain —that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people , shall not perish from the earth.”

David Reel is a public affairs and public relations consultant who lives in Easton.