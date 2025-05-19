Historical Society of Kent County Celebrates its 50th Home & Garden Tour By Lisa J. Gotto

If wood and stained-glass windows, nails, walls, and floorboards could talk, what might they say? All the elements that went into the construction of Chestertown’s fine historic homes hold stories, secrets, and dreams. And for one day in June the general public will have the opportunity to explore the environs of some of these secret keepers as part of a Hidden Gems Tour sponsored by the Historical Society of Kent County.

Not since before the pandemic have we experienced the full-on regalia of a Chestertown-themed house and garden tour, but we are happy to report that the Historical Society has been working behind the scenes for more than a year planning its 50th House and Garden Tour which will take place on Saturday, June 7th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To get a sense of what ticket purchasers might see on the tour, we talked to the President of the Board of the Historical Society, Vicky Smith, as well as its Executive Director, Maria Wood.

Smith says this is the first house tour that she has helped manage with the Historical Society, but it is one she is very much looking forward to seeing come to fruition.

“This tour had been planned for 2020, and it was going to be the great 50th anniversary, and Covid sort of prevented that,” she explains.

Filling the void will be eight historical residences located primarily in the vicinity of Mill and Kent Streets. The self-guided tour will include a residence or two on Cannon Street and they will range in age from 18th- to early 20th- century structures.

“This is exciting to us because this is the ‘Hidden Gems’ [tour]. So, everybody sees Water Street and Queen Street, [houses] but the houses on this tour are also part of the historic district and are beautiful houses on their own,” says Smith. “So, we’re excited to be able to offer a variety of houses, most of which have not been on a house tour.”

Smith adds that Historical Society board member Michelle Carroll and member Lee Dennis did an amazing job taking on the task of identifying the homes and working with the homeowners to secure residences for the show.

After not having the opportunity to plan such an event for some time, Wood says, the group took care to assess what types of events the community would be most interested in having the Society sponsor.

“We thought about what people may want terms of what we used to do, and what people might want us to do that’s different,” explains Wood. “Have things changed a lot in terms of people’s appetites and also how to do things? So, I’ve been trying to do some experimentation and find out what works, what is really appealing to people.”

With the event taking place over the span of five hours starting at 11 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m., Smith suggested participants make a day of it, taking in four homes prior to breaking for their midday meal and save four for after lunch.

The homes will all be in walking distance from one another and along the route, Christ United Methodist Church at 401 High Street is graciously offering a church tour and will serve as a spot to rest or use the facilities while participants are on tour.

Each participant will receive an informative brochure that outlines the residences on the tour and provides a general description of each. Docents will also be available at the church and in the homes to act as guides to share insights regarding the history and design of the homes and to answer any questions participants may have.

Along with the beauty and architecture of each structure, Smith says, participants will gain insight as to how one lives within the aesthetics and logistics of an historic home, and what is required to to update a home for modern living, ( there’s even a “green” home on the tour) making this a great opportunity for those in the market for a home with history.

She also reminded perspective event-goers that the tour includes each of the dwelling’s landscapes and gardens, as well. And in a town known for its winding walkways and thoughtful plantings, this aspect of the tour is certainly a highlight.

“All the owners take great pride in their gardens, as well as their homes,” she says, adding that the Historical Society is especially grateful for resources like the Chestertown Garden Club and for the homeowners who are participating in this special showing, as the preparation for an event of this nature is substantial.

“Just the landscaping for something like this is a lot of work.”

Tickets for this special event are currently available on the Historical Society of Kent County website at kentcountyhistory.org for $45 per person, and they will also be available the day of the show at the HSKC Bordley Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown.

“And then we do have a premium package for $75 that includes a copy of ‘Historical Houses of Kent County,’ which is a big, beautiful coffee table book,” adds Wood.

Smith says the Historical Society has worked toward attracting both locals and history lovers from the Baltimore, Philadelphia, D.C., and Annapolis areas, as well, as the event is well-timed to coordinate with Chestertown’s National Music Festival, and a special historic anniversary.

“This is the perfect year to revive the house tours because this is the 250th anniversary of the beginning of the Revolutionary War.”

For more about The Historical Society of Kent County, go here