MENU

Sections

More

May 20, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

6 Arts Notes Archives

Heron Point Art Gallery to feature two Rock Hall Artists

by Leave a Comment

Share

Christine and Dave O’Neill

The Heron Point Art Gallery welcomes two local Rock Hall artists, Christine and Dave O’Neill.  Their eclectic art, entitled Island Time, reflects the years they  have spent cruising the Caribbean, Bahamas, Florida Keys and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Dave O’Neill’s work includes photography, sculpture and drawings.
Christine O’Neill’s paintings reflect multiple mediums including watercolors, acrylics and stretched silk canvas.

Both the O’Neill’s have been recognized nationally:
Christine: 2023 Best in Show – Art Guild of the Purple Isles – Fl. keys (AGPI)
2024 Accepted at Studios of Key West for their garden show
2025 2nd place in Acrylics & 3rd in Plein Air – AGPI
2025 Juried into Key West Museum of   Art for the Women’s show

Dave: 2024 Accepted at Studios of Key West for the Garden show
2025 – 1st place in sculpture – Art Guild of the Purple Isles

Their show will be displayed through June, with an opening reception on June 6th from 4-6pm. The public is invited!

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *