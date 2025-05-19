Heron Point Art Gallery to feature two Rock Hall Artists

The Heron Point Art Gallery welcomes two local Rock Hall artists, Christine and Dave O’Neill. Their eclectic art, entitled Island Time, reflects the years they have spent cruising the Caribbean, Bahamas, Florida Keys and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Dave O’Neill’s work includes photography, sculpture and drawings.
Christine O’Neill’s paintings reflect multiple mediums including watercolors, acrylics and stretched silk canvas.
Both the O’Neill’s have been recognized nationally:
Christine: 2023 Best in Show – Art Guild of the Purple Isles – Fl. keys (AGPI)
2024 Accepted at Studios of Key West for their garden show
2025 2nd place in Acrylics & 3rd in Plein Air – AGPI
2025 Juried into Key West Museum of Art for the Women’s show
Dave: 2024 Accepted at Studios of Key West for the Garden show
2025 – 1st place in sculpture – Art Guild of the Purple Isles
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.