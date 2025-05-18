Moore to Veto Reparations Bill

Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced Friday that he will veto the Reparations Commission bill that called for a study of historic inequality endured by African descendants in Maryland.

The veto of a reparations measure by the only sitting Black governor in the nation was included a list of vetoed bills, many of which called for summer study of an issue, typically the most innocuous type of legislation. The list of 23 bills was released late Friday afternoon by the governor’s office.

In one of his veto letters, Moore said the study bills were vetoed for financial reasons: The state’s current budget requires a hard look at “bills that create expensive and labor intensive studies,” Moore wrote.

“While such bills can be a first step to addressing complex issues and allow the signaling of support for an issue, the practice has become so commonplace that it is now a significant fiscal and staff burden on state government,” the veto letter said.

Sponsors began getting the news of the coming vetoes of their bills Friday afternoon, and chatter was widespread before the official announcement. Reparations was the most high-profile bill to be shot down, but others learned of the demise of bills to study the effects of climate change and to look at the impact of data centers on the state, among other issues.

Moore’s list also includes a bill in the energy package backed by House and Senate leadership, which created a Strategic Energy Planning Office focused on the state’s energy needs.

Reaction was swift, and in some cases angry, from lawmakers, who were already discussing veto overrides.

“The governor is my friend. I think a lot of him, but I am very disappointed in him today,” said Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), who sponsored the Senate version of the reparations bill. “I’m very disappointed that something like this, that Black communities across the country have been asking for, it’s turned down in our state.”

List of vetoed bills Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced Friday that he will veto 23 bills passed by the 2025 General Assembly — more than in the previous two years combined, when he vetoed 13 and four, respectively. This year’s vetoes included some high-profile proposals, including a bill to create reparations study commission and another to look at the impact of data centers. SB980: Natural Resources – Maryland Heritage Areas Authority – Funding and Grants

HB56/SB177: Local Food Purchasing

HB0328: State Lottery – Instant Ticket Lottery Machines – Veterans’ and Fraternal Organizations

HB0482: Occupational Licensing and Certification – Criminal History – Predetermination Review Process

HB1116: Public Safety – State Clearinghouse for Missing Persons

SB655: AI Evidence Pilot

SB149/HB128: “RENEW Study” Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation – Total Assessed Cost of Greenhouse Gas Emissions – Study and Reports

SB691/HB333: Healthcare Ecosystem Cyber Work Group

SB909/HB1037: Energy Resource Adequacy Planning Act

Operating Funds: Fund Study by Comptroller Required by SB149

Operating Funds: MSDE Three Positions to Assist LEAs with Cybersecurity

HB384/SB157: Disability Service Animal Program

SB121: Vehicle Laws – Noise Abatement Monitoring Systems Pilot Program – Inspection and Extension

SB168: Confined Aquatic Disposal Cells – Construction – Moratorium

SB0227: Workers’ Compensation – Payment From Uninsured Employers’ Fund – Revisions

HB193/SB219: Uninsured Employers’ Fund – Assessments and Special Monitor

SB0972: Anne Arundel County – Board of License Commissioners – Alterations

SB503/HB481: Washington County – Board of License Commissioners – Membership

HB1316: Primary and Secondary Education – Youth-Centric Technology and Social Media Resource Guide

SB116/HB270: Data Center Impact Study

SB0455: Security Guard Agencies – Special Police Officers – Application for Appointment

HB628: Highways – Sidewalks and Bicycle Pathways – Construction and Reconstruction

SB587: State Government – Maryland Reparations Commission

In his reparations veto letter, the governor wrote he appreciated the leadership of the Legislative Black Caucus, but added, “I strongly believe now is not the time for another study. Now is the time for continued action that delivers results for the people we serve.” He noted that Maryland has launched several commissions and study groups in the last 25 years, including the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission to Coordinate the Study, Commemoration and Impact of Slavery’s History and Legacy in Maryland.

But House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) said in a statement that as the first Black woman to serve as speaker, and “the niece of an original plaintiff who laid the foundation for Brown v. Board of Education,” she carries “a deep and personal understanding of how our past is not some distant chapter.”

“Reconciling the pain and injustice of the past is our moral obligation and essential to progress,” Jones wrote.

She said she was proud of the work done by the House this year, adding “the work is not done.”

“I remain committed to working alongside all our partners to continue righting historical inequities,” Jones wrote.

David Schuhlein, a spokesperson for Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), said “the Senate will closely evaluate each veto from the Governor’s Office and have more details on possible action in the near future.”

Sen. Katie Fry Hester (D-Howard and Montgomery) sponsored the strategic energy office legislation, which passed the Senate on a 43-3 vote.

“I am surprised by the Governor’s veto, especially because we worked closely with the Public Service Commission on this legislation,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to better understanding his rationale and will work with leadership in the Legislature to determine next steps.”

Moore cited the bill’s fiscal note, which estimated the cost at $4.4 million to $5.3 million annually, for an office he said overlapped with other state agencies. “This cost would ultimately be passed along to Maryland ratepayers at a time when we are actively working to limit their burden, not add to it,” Moore wrote.

Hester also sponsored the RENEW Act, which would have commissioned a study from the comptroller’s office on the effects of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. It was a milder alternative to the original language, which would have called for a system to make businesses that extract fossil fuels pay fees to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“I think a study is a very reasonable next step, and the money was allocated in the budget,” Hester said. “This is very shortsighted, because this is a bill that will eventually save taxpayers money.”

The bill was to be funded mostly by $500,000 from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund, which is fueled by “alternative compliance payments” that utilities pay when they have not purchased enough renewable energy to comply with state mandates. That fund has ballooned in recent years with an influx of payments, including $318 million in fiscal 2024.

Climate advocates were angered by the move. Mike Tidwell, founder and director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, called the governor’s veto of the RENEW study “unforgivable.”

“I will make sure that voters in the state never forget what he’s done with this veto,” Tidwell said, adding that the governor’s office expressed no reservations about the bill as recently as mid-March.

The veto was “inconceivable,” given that Maryland has thousands of miles of shoreline vulnerable to climate change, and the $500,000 study could have paved the way toward collecting what Tidwell said could ultimately be billions of dollars in compensatory payments from fossil fuel companies.

“His math doesn’t add up. His political calculus is arguably even worse, because turning his back on Marylanders suffering from climate change today is an enormously politically damaging act,” Tidwell said.

Sen. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick) said she heard from the governor’s team Friday that her bill, studying the potential financial, environmental and energy effects of data centers in Maryland would be among the vetoes. In Frederick, development of an expansive Quantum Loophole campus has been underway for years, prompting Lewis Young’s interest in the subject.

“I’m really disappointed that, given what a big topic this is for the state — and in particular for my county — that we wouldn’t proceed with a study,” Lewis Young said.

Lewis Young said she was surprised to learn of the veto, especially given that the governor’s team did not express any reservations about the bill or its cost during the legislative session. The report was to cost about $502,000, with funds pulled from the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Energy Administration and the University System of Maryland, according to its fiscal note.

More economical still was the reparations bill: Versions that failed in previous years had price tags around $1 million, but the version on the governor’s desk this year was only expected to cost $54,500. The bill called for most of the work to be done by existing state employees or by researchers at Morgan State University, one of the state’s four historically black colleges and universities.

The bill’s supporters have pointed out repeatedly that the measure does not require any payments or support. It only calls for study of historic inequality suffered by African descendants, and recommendations for future action, if any.

“It’s not as though it was going to do something. It’s a study,” Muse said Friday evening. “When have we known a study to cause a veto? At the end of the study, nothing else has been done, except we studied it. I don’t understand it. I will not understand it.”

Advocates rallied in Annapolis a week ago, urging the governor to sign the bill, which had the backing of the Legislative Black Caucus. The caucus released a statement to express “deep disappointment” in the governor’s decision and to say the “legislature will have a final say” when lawmakers meet to consider veto overrides.

“At a time when the White House and Congress are actively targeting Black communities, dismantling diversity initiatives and using harmful coded language, Governor Moore had a chance to show the country and the world that here in Maryland we boldly and courageously recognize our painful history and the urgent need to address it,” the caucus said in a statement Friday evening.

“Instead, the State’s first Black governor chose to block this historic legislation that would have moved the state toward directly repairing the harm of enslavement,” the statement said.

But the veto had some defenders: Larry Gibson, who wrote a letter to the Baltimore Banner on the issue this week, agreed with Moore that another study is not what’s needed.

“We must use this opportunity to maximize this benefit with some degree of urgency. Kicking the can down the road with another study that produces a report … is just wasting a missed opportunity to get real progress done,” Gibson said Friday.

Gibson, who will retire this month after 50 years teaching at the University of Maryland Francis Carey School of Law, declined to offer specific suggestions, but he said advocacy groups that deal with topics such as housing, law enforcement and education are better situated to provide solutions that may or may not need legislative approval.

“They’ve got ideas and things that can be done by the administration without legislation. Push for and demand that they be done now,” he said.

The bill called for the creation of a commission that would assess specific federal, state and local policies from 1877 to 1965, the post-Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras that “led to economic disparities based on race, including housing, segregation and discrimination, redlining, restrictive covenants, and tax policies.”

The all-volunteer commission would also have examined how public and private institutions may have benefited from those policies, and would then recommend appropriate reparations, which could include statements of apology, monetary compensation, social service assistance, business incentives or child care costs.

The 24-member commission would have had to deliver a preliminary report of recommendations by Jan. 1, 2027, to explain any findings, and a final report by Nov. 1 of that year.

Maryland is one of just a handful of states that have passed legislation to study reparations, including California, Illinois, New York and Colorado.