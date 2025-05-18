When the Spy announced its new weekly podcast with Messrs. Foxwell and Mitchell focusing on all things Annapolis, Agent 86 didn’t want to be left out. He decided to focus his lens on the capital city to see what all the fuss was about. His surveillance video is attached.
Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: Spying Over Annapolis
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.