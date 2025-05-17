Spy Poetry: Tester by Edgar Kunz

Editor’s Note: This is the poem that happens when you’re a poor young writer subsisting paycheck to paycheck and someone gives you an outlet for your creativity. What poem would have arisen, I wonder, if he had worked at a waffle iron manufacturer? DL

Tester by Edgar Kunz

I catch a bus out to the county

and check in at a beige terminal

and they ask me about the smells

and textures of various dips

and I click appealing

or not appealing, then elaborate

in the text box below. Artichoke

and French Onion. Spicy Three

Bean Queso. I got in

on referral. I live with seven

other people. I measure rent

in how many sessions I have to do

with the dips. I start testing

what I can get away with: notes

of bright espresso, mouthfeel

of a sun-ripe plum.

I write longer and longer.

I don’t think they read a word.

It’s weeks before you’re entered

into the system, more weeks

to get your tiny check. Aline says

If you think it’s a scam

why do you keep saying yes?

In the fluorescent room I receive

one dip after another from blue

gloved hands, always the same

plain tortilla chips to dip with,

the same hands clearing away

the tiny plastic cups. I tinker

with my descriptions. If I need

water, they bring me water

in slightly larger cups.

Edgar Kunz has been an NEA Fellow, a MacDowell Fellow, and a Wallace Stegner Fellow at Stanford. His poems have appeared in the New Yorker, the Atlantic, Poetry, the American Poetry Review and the Oxford American. He lives in Baltimore and teaches at Goucher College. His poem “Tester” is included in his second book, Fixer (Copyright© 2023 by Edgar Kunz). Posted here with author’s permission and courtesy of Ecco/HarperCollins Publishers.