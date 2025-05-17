Manassas Native Wins $74k Sophie Kerr Prize from Washington College

Sky Abruzzo has been named the winner of the 2025 Sophie Kerr Prize, an annual literary award bestowed upon a graduating senior at Washington College. The announcement was made at a ceremony this evening, following readings by six finalists. Now in its 58th year, the prize continues to be the nation’s largest literary award for a college student and totals more than the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award combined. This year’s prize totaled just over $74,000.

Abruzzo, an English major with minors in Creative Writing and Journalism, Editing, and Publishing, hails from Manassas, Virginia. She attended Charles J Colgan Sr. High School and has been serving as a senior editor at Spiteful Books since 2022.

Abruzzo’s winning portfolio showcased creative and reflective writings exploring the interconnectedness of humans and the natural world. She read several logs she wrote about a plant she recently monitored over several months, a tribute to a magnolia dubbed Ruby Meryl. “Sky’s portfolio demonstrates her incredible ear for language, eye for imagery, and taste for editing,” said Courtney Rydel, associate professor o

f English and chair of the English department at Washington College, who was part of judging panel. “Her sense of judgment is beyond her years, and her portfolio surprised us in the best of ways, as a gorgeous flowering of her potential for literary achievement.”

Among her many thanks to her professors and fellow finalists upon winning, she closed with a thanks to her parents who “made her great.”

A proud tradition of Washington College’s liberal arts education, the Sophie Kerr Prize is named for an early 20th century writer from the Eastern Shore of Maryland who published more than 20 novels and hundreds of short stories. In her will, Kerr left a generous bequest to the College with the stipulation that half of its annual proceeds fund a literary prize for a student.

Open to all Washington College students from any major, the prize is awarded each year to the graduating senior who has the best ability and promise for future fulfillment in the field of literary endeavor. In the past, it has been awarded for both creative and critical writing alike. A full list of Sophie Kerr Prize winners since its inception in 1968 is available online.