Chestertown Flashback: Turtle Race!

Congratulations to Steve Meehan for being the first to correctly identify last week’s Flashback Photo as the demolition of the Voshell House, now the site of People’s Bank. Honorable mentions go to Pete Heck, Ann Bourne, Jack Stenger, Mark Blyman, Muffy Caputo and Charles Gloyd, all of whom submitted the correct answer within hours of publication. The Flashback Fairies are going to have to come up with some harder quizzes!

This week, we share a photo of a highly exciting, if possibly leisurely, Turtle Race. In this undated photo, adults and children gather on the road in front of a house, watching 12 turtles, some with numbers painted on their shells, who appear to be heading in many different directions. We do not have a record of the race’s winner. If anyone remembers this high-stakes athletic event or can identify any of the people (or the turtles), please comment below or contact us at [email protected].