Let’s Talk About It with Beth Anne Dorman: Mental Health, Parents and Adolescence

This month, Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons, explores the profound challenges parents face as their children enter adolescence. While parenting is never easy, the teenage years often present the most demanding and emotionally charged phase, particularly when mental health concerns emerge unexpectedly. In this two-part series, Beth Anne offers thoughtful insight into how parents can support their children through this turbulent stage of development. In part two, she reflects on the recent Netflix drama Adolescence, which portrays a family grappling with the unthinkable trauma of a child in crisis.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons please go here. To read more about Adolescence on Netflix please go here.