Joe Holt and Mainstay’s own Matt Meilnick June 6

On Friday, June 6, Joe Holt, the host and jazz piano accompanist for The Mainstay’s First Friday programs, welcomes The Mainstay’s own Matt Mielnick. Matt has put together a program he has called All the Songs I Ever Wanted to Sing, But Never Had the Chance.

Matt was hired as Executive Director for The Mainstay nearly four years ago. He currently holds the title of Artistic Director.

Matt’s baby boomer song list includes a familiar tune from vintage Saturday morning cowboy movies, selections from the Rat Pack, soul music hits, a classic jazz number, and a few acoustic favorites. With the added touches of Joe on piano, Dave Renz on sax, Bob Colligan on bass, and Larry Marshall on drums, Matt and Joe promise a comfortable and fun groove for the evening.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,