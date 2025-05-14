The Delmarva Pride Center Hosts “A Night in New Orleans” Fundraiser to Celebrate Pride and Community 

The Delmarva Pride Center is excited to announce its upcoming event, “A Night in New Orleans,” a vibrant fundraiser celebrating Pride Month and supporting the ongoing efforts to promote equality and inclusivity in the community. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025, with a VIP Cocktail Hour starting at 6:00 PM and Concert and Dance starting at 7:00 PM at the historic Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown, Maryland.

Attendees will be transported to the heart of New Orleans with an evening filled with live jazz music, Cajun cuisine, and festive dancing reminiscent of the French Quarter. The event aims to bring together community members, local leaders, and supporters to honor the spirit of Pride and raise funds for Delmarva Pride Center’s initiatives.

Highlights of the evening include:

Live Entertainment: Performances by the Ryan Asprion Jazz Combo capturing the soulful sounds of New Orleans. VIP ticket holders will be treated to dance lessons with special guest Jackie Moreland.

Culinary Delights: A menu featuring New Orleans inspired dishes prepared by Happy Chicken. Silent Auction: Guests can bid on a variety of items and experiences donated by local businesses and artisans.

“We are thrilled to host ‘A Night in New Orleans’ as a celebration of diversity, love, and unity,” said Francoise Sullivan, Chair of the Kent County Chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center. “This event not only honors Pride Month but also reinforces our commitment to fostering an inclusive community where everyone feels valued and supported.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the Delmarva Pride Center website at https://www.delmarvapridecenter.com/festival. All proceeds will benefit the Delmarva Pride Centers programs and initiatives aimed at creating a positive environment inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate Pride, community, and the vibrant culture of New Orleans! Special thanks to our sponsors Trax Advantage Driving Academy, Envision Wealth Planning and Barbi Bedell.

For more information about the Kent County Chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center, please visit www.dpckentcounty.org or contact Francoise Sullivan at [email protected].

For more information about the Delmarva Pride Center, please visit www.delmarvapridecenter.com or email [email protected].