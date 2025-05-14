Main Street Chestertown Earns National Accreditation for Excellence in Downtown Revitalization

Main Street Chestertown has once again earned national recognition as an Accredited Main Street America™ program—reaffirming its leadership in preserving and elevating Chestertown’s historic downtown.

Accredited status is the highest level of recognition from Main Street America, a national movement that champions preservation-based economic development in historic commercial districts. Main Street Chestertown joins just 820 programs nationwide to receive this distinction in 2024, awarded to organizations that demonstrate exemplary performance in six key areas: broad community support, inclusive leadership, sustainable operations, strategy-driven programming, preservation-based development, and measurable impact.

“We’re honored to be re-accredited by Main Street America and proud to represent Chestertown on a national stage,” said Sonia Huntzinger, Executive Director of Main Street Chestertown. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our board, staff, and volunteers—and strengthens our mission to foster a welcoming, diverse, and thriving downtown.”

In 2024 alone, Main Street America programs collectively spurred $7.5 billion in local reinvestment, illustrating the powerful economic impact of grassroots revitalization efforts across the country.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate this year’s 800+ Accredited programs and their remarkable efforts to re-energize local economies and public spaces,” said Erin Barnes, President and CEO of Main Street America. “Main Street leaders are visionaries—they see possibility where others don’t, and they work with their communities to make that vision real.”

As a proud part of this network, Main Street Chestertown—in collaboration with Main Street America, Maryland Main Street, and our local partners—continues to enhance the beauty, vitality, and historic charm of Chestertown’s downtown district.

For more information, visit mainstreet.org.