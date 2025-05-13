Letter to the Editor: When we have lost our democracy, how will we know?

When we have lost our democracy, how will we know?

Did it start to recede the moment a convicted felon swore he would defend the Constitution and — having incited an assault on the Capitol, interfered in elections, consorted with thugs, pilfered classified materials, repeated lies upon lies, and failed his first term — entered his second term as president?

Is it vanishing heretofore as he stresses the national economy? As he’s advised by toadies and quacks crowd his Cabinet? As he pardons criminals? Commutes sentences? Raids places of worship? Abrogates treaties? Alienates historic allies? Boots generals? Fakes emergencies? Terminates lifesaving research? Slashes healthcare? Jails innocents? Deports children? Ships citizens to foreign prisons? Menaces political opponents? Favors cronies? Fires librarians? Bullies universities? Investigates prosecutors? Arrests judges? Defies the Supreme Court? Threatens habeas corpus? Bends the law toward retribution?

Indeed, how will we know?

Gren Whitman