CTE students honored at senior showcase

“Can you tell that the skilled trades are alive and well in Kent County High School?” said Tom Porter to a crowd of families and teachers gathered Tuesday, May 6 to celebrate Career and Technical Education students.

Porter is Kent County Public Schools supervisor of accountability and CTE. He was on stage at Kent County High School May 6 to lead the awards ceremony for the Class of 2025’s CTE students.

The annual CTE Showcase and Awards Night provides families and community members an opportunity to check out students’ capstone projects, celebrate their achievements and enjoy dinners available from a variety of food trucks on campus.

The high school has 11 CTE pathways, many offering an industry credential upon completion.

The pathways range from traditional trades like construction and automotive repair to human services through health occupations, fire and rescue, food and beverage management and the Teacher Academy of Maryland and on through technological innovations in broadcasting, computer science and pre-engineering.

“It’s so wonderful to see so many enthusiastic faces here tonight,” Porter told the crowd as the awards portion of the evening began. “Many of have just come from our student CTE Showcase and I hope you had a fantastic time exploring the incredible capstone projects that our seniors have poured their hearts and minds into.”

The high school’s hallways were lined with display boards showing the CTE students’ projects, such as model food trucks complete with menus, recipes and marketing plans; completed carpentry projects like benches, pens and carts for musical instruments; and scientific studies by agricultural students.

“It’s always so inspiring to see them so passionately share their work with the community,” Porter said of the CTE students.

During the awards ceremony, each CTE teacher spoke about their pathway program and reflected on the growth of their students as they prepare to graduate later this month.

Each teacher also highlighted one student in particular for their work, presenting them with an award to highlight their dedication to their pathway.

This Class of 2025 CTE award winners are:

Amber Long, Academy of Health Occupations

A.J. Besse, Automotive Technology

Jonah Elburn, Broadcasting

Logan Hyland, Construction Trades

Isabelle Anderson, Curriculum for Agricultural Sciences Education

Atrevion Wilson, Project Lead the Way – Pre-Engineering

Audrey Copeland Spivey, Food and Beverage Management

Ny Auna Lively, Teacher Academy of Maryland.

“These students have not only excelled in their chosen CTE Pathways, but have also demonstrated professionalism, problem-solving abilities and the collaborative spirit that will undoubtedly lead each of them to bright futures,” Porter said.

Career counselor Brett King also noted the achievements of four students who participated in the Apprenticeship Maryland program through the high school. Each worked at a local business as part of their studies.

Heather Billbrough completed her apprenticeship with Modern Stone Age Kitchen, Ethan Clark with Chesapeake CNC Manufacturing Inc.; Gavin Larrimore at Greenscapes Land Care; and Trevor Fuchs at Owings and Sons.

Kent County High School Principal Kris Hemstetter thanked all the community partners for their support of the CTE program and the students.

“What a wonderful evening it has been, celebrating the hard work, creativity and the achievements of our incredible students,” Hemstetter said.

Lead photo: Kent County High School Principal Kris Hemstetter celebrates the Career and Technical Education program’s graduating seniors Tuesday, May 6.