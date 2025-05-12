Bookplate Author Event: Henry Corrigan, “Somewhere Quiet, Full of Light”

The Bookplate is continuing their 2025 season of author lectures on May 21st with author Henry Corrigan for a 6pm event at The Kitchen & Pub at The Imperial Hotel. He will be discussing his new queer thriller; Somewhere Quiet, Full of Light.

Perfection has its price. Eric Tillman is looking for a way out. Born into a poor family, the once starving artist has spent his life dreaming of a home where his kids could escape screaming landlords and the sting of poverty. So, when his husband Mike, a house-flipper with a jeweller’s eye for abandoned places, discovers a strange, but exciting old house in upstate New York, it feels like the perfect answer to all their prayers. But once the family moves in, it isn’t long before Eric learns that some chances are too costly to take. For this house has standards it lives by, expectations which must be met. And on the long, relentless road between perfection and salvation…some doors lead only to ruin.

“…the haunted house story of the modern age, told with the deft, artistic pen of a literary titan in the making”

~Elton Skelter, author of F**k You, Mary Sue

“This gripping supernatural tale illustrates the significant differences between houses and homes, but it also shows how deceitful and dark such places can be.”

~James G. Carlson, author of The Eleventh Door and Red Falls

Henry Corrigan is a husband and father, bisexual creative, and emerging author who dreams of writing every kind of story. His debut horror novel, A Man in Pieces, won the Silver Medal from Literary Titan and was shortlisted for the Top 25 Indie Books of the Year. He is a member of the Horror Writers Association and the admin for the Horror Writers Collaborative online. An avid reader, Henry started writing poetry in middle school but it wasn’t until he started writing erotica in high school that he really learned the mechanics of writing. What started out as private stories and love letters, soon became publications in anthologies. Henry works as a teacher in Baltimore, Maryland.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. The Bookplate will continue their 2025 event series on June 11th. Author Chris Filstrup will be discussing his book, The Turban: A History from East to West. Copies will be available at the shop before and after the event. The Kitchen & Pub at The Imperial is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.