Spy Concert Review: MSO Season Finale by Steve Parks

Fanny Hensel (nee Mendelssohn), born in 1805, was overshadowed throughout her professional life as a gifted composer by her famous kid brother Felix, four years her junior. Judging from her Overture in C major, written when she was 25, Fanny was at least as gifted as her soon-to-be far more famous sibling. Her overture opens with a dynamic theme engaging every instrument in the orchestra, from horns to woodwinds, every timbre of strings, and bombastic percussion. Yet the piece remains far more mature and measured than show-offy, reflecting classical elegance blended with romantic swooning.
MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
“Romantic Triumph and Celebration” season finale concert series: Thursday night, May 8, Todd Performing Arts Center, Chesapeake College. Also, coming up: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10, Cape Henlopen High School, Lewes, Deleware, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 11. Ocean City Performing Arts Center. midatlanticsymphony.org
