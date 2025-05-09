McDowell ends Historic District Commission term with statement

At the April 7 Historic District Commission meeting, Commissioner Michael McDowell ended his three year appointment with a closing statement addressing the perception of conflicts of interest between the HDC and parallel town commissions.

“I joined the HDC three years ago; and have missed only two meetings out of about three dozen. I came with enthusiasm but it became far more a challenging duty, than any great pleasure.Much of that discomfort was over the controversy of The Armory which went on for too long. I won’t go into details on that matter, it’s well known now but I am proud to have put forward a compromise, with others on this commission which I believe a significant majority in Chestertown supported in packed public meetings.

Perception and transparency are keys to our credibility

Appointments to the commission must avoid even the appearance of conflict of interest and the ethical issues that raises, I am recommending, on the record, on video today, that members of the HDC should not be paralleled by a close family member on another commission. In particular, the chair of any commission, should not have a family member who is a chair of another commission, or even, frankly a family member who in not a chair but a member of another commission. This is especially important in terms of membership of the HDC and the Planning Commission.

Further, in the case of the HDC, there needs to be a strict limit of one recusal because of conflict of interest, a month, maximum, i.e. 12 times a year, or less; I am asking here, officially, that the council make this conditional, whether the person be an engineer, building contractor, architect or similar professional.

I make these proposals so that the public, to see us as credible, see that there are no serious conflicts of interest for multiple proposals coming before the HDC. In addition, the Mayor and Council who appoint new members to the HDC, as a professional courtesy, should discuss a new nomination, with the HDC chair, before making it official.

And any new commissioner should also have an introduction by the chair and commission staffer on how the meetings are to be conducted and the obligations involved.

At the World Bank, where I had a senior position, and at other institutions I have worked in, ethics matters and possible conflicts of interest were taken very seriously and staff were held to very strict rules.

Finally, I want to thank, above all, our chair, Vicky Smith, for agreeing to become chair. I was always comfortable with Vicky as our guide and I wish her well. She takes her duties seriously and, like me, sees her role as a civic duty to the community.”